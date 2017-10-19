A beautifully decorated 2BHK home in Mumbai

The right colour scheme infuses life into your home. Bright colours, if used correctly and in combination with a neutral pallet, can create wonders! Once you look at the pictures from this beautiful home located in Mumbai, you will surely think about repainting your walls and even redecorating your home. Such is the beauty of these colour combinations. We take a tour of the two bedrooms, designed by The Red Brick Wall, interior designers and decorators from Mumbai.Let’s take a look.
As we move around, the small seating arrangement comes into focus. Located by the window, the designers have created the perfect spot for a morning cup of coffee. The wooden Roman blinds are a great match with the décor of the room. Even the artwork hanging above the bed is in accordance with the overall colour theme. The grey in the side tables is not noticeable at first glance, but worth looking at.
Not only does the room look stunning, but the shot of the room looks spectacular as well. We are in love with the colour scheme. The popping yellow, tempered by the navy blue and tied together by the white. What else apart from wooden flooring would tie the décor together like this? The wall separating the bed from the rest of the room uses glass in a clever way. The artistic placement of coloured glass is a well-thought out design idea.
We leave the first bedroom with the stunning image. This wall is like a piece of modern artwork you can never forget. The grey and yellow combination is sheer perfection. Modern design meets chic interiors in this room. Surprisingly, the wall is quite functional. There are closed drawers for storage as well as opens helves for displaying books. A study table has also been incorporated into the wall.
If you thought the first bedroom was stunning, the second bedroom will leave you speechless. The use of wood, a classic material, has elevated the interior décor of the room and made it more refined. The designers have cleverly contrasted the hardwood floor with the wooden wardrobe. The plush relaxing chair is a quaint addition, which suits the room perfectly.
The trendy wall design is to die for. The designers have incorporated a red, geometric design into the décor, to make the wooden installation look unique and fancy. This side has a wall-mounted TV. The stand below the TV is extended into a study table.
The headboard is sleek and a beautiful shade of blue. We also see the shaded curtains, which are unique. The designers have taken elementary styles and elevated them by using different colour schemes and materials in both the bedrooms. This coming together of different ideas is fancy, but pleasing to the eye.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour. 5 trendy bedroom designs