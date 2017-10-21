A bright and stylish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

A seaside home is in itself a delight, what with the ravishing views and salty breeze! And this apartment rendered by the architects at The Ashleys adds to it with its trendy furnishing, beautiful colours and arty decor. From a quirky coffee table and warm wooden detailing to plush cushions, artworks and sleek designs, this residence has to offer a lot. Large glass windows in every room allow generous influx of natural sunlight for a bright and airy feel everywhere. Fresh flowers add to the charm too.
We love how the living and dining areas have been integrated seamlessly for an open, airy and bright look. The dark wooden slatted panelling on the wall holding the TV lends a warm touch to the space. The dining furniture is also contemporary and glass bowls holding flowers add to the charm here.
A cosy beige couch spiced up with dark red cushions and a slatted coffee table make the living area inviting and attractive. The window seat is ideal for some sunbathing and admiring nature. We also love the monochrome artwork on the wall.
The circular shape and slatted design of the dark wooden coffee table is truly striking and can easily start a conversation! Plus, the bright coloured glass items and vibrant candles add to the liveliness here.
Soft greys and hints of blue make this bedroom a very soothing and beautiful space for relaxing and romancing. Plush cushions enhance the comfort level, while the printed duvet looks glamorous. A single abstract artwork in black and white adds personality to the room.
The white and grey colour combination of this bedroom is simple yet classy. A fashionable headboard, a neatly lined wall panel, a sleek window seat, and lots of sunlight make this room a style haven.
Soft sandy tones on the walls and floor create a soothing and refreshing aura in the compact bathroom. The textured wall panelling in the shower area is interesting, while a narrow window floods the space with sunlight. The wooden vanity counter provides contrast in this space and the fresh flowers are a charming touch.
