A luxurious Mumbai apartment full of creative indulgence

Today’s home tour will take you through a spacious and beautifully furnished apartment in Mumbai, where homage has been paid to Indian craftsmanship in every room. From gorgeous inlay work in wood to innovative jari work inspired by traditional Indian sarees, you will come across exquisite detailing wherever you look. The entrance itself is a stunning creation in textured wood, and the furniture pieces boast of luxurious ethnic designs with Mother of Pearl, gold laq, brass and so on. Even the bathroom and expansive terrace are inspiring sights to behold with the right layout and furniture and fixtures. The architects at The Ashleys have done a tremendous job indeed!
Dark wood, white and cream make for a classy combination in this spacious living room. The false ceiling is geometrically inspired and the TV unit is very trendy, complementing the coffee table nicely. Large windows bring in ample natural light.
Delicate circular scoops have been carved on the massive entrance panel in dark wood for a textured and exotic look. The 5000000 circles were carved in 30 days by the craftsmen. The sleek steel bar is a modern touch though.
The unique coffee table is rendered in sandblasted granite with a single inlaid light grey graphical flower, testimony to famous Indian craftsmanship.
In the living room, the floating wall behind the TV is also worth your attention. It is composed of 20,000 sliced corks from wine bottles and is absolutely exclusive!
The dining room draws our eye with stylish wooden chairs with textured backs. Small wooden blocks have been set together a little irregularly for a unique look.
The dining table itself is an exquisite work of art with delicate oxidised brass hand-cut concentric circles inlaid in the dark wood. The circles have been arranged in a manner so as to mimic a table runner.
Rendered in dark wood, the elegant staircase leading upstairs is a very warm connection between the two floors of this duplex apartment.
If you look closely at the headboard in the master bedroom, you will see how delicately carved it is. 20,000 hand-carved wooden blocks have been carefully set together to create this amazing headboard.
A simple yet elegant wooden bed, a low wooden table with a beautiful pot of flowers and warm wooden flooring in a lighter hue make this bedroom a true delight. There is ample natural light and the walls are soothing.
We love how a low bench has been set up against the large window in the master bedroom. It is a cosy nook for lazing around with a book and the painting above it is gorgeous too.
The stately wooden wardrobe here was designed by expert craftsmen by taking inspiration from the traditional jari work that is done on sarees in golden threads. The artistic thread-like patterns on this wardrobe was carved with 10mm depth and then filled with golden laq for a regal look.
Flowers composed of Mother of Pearl have been inlaid into the dark wooden doors of the walk-in closet for an exotic look. They lend a grand touch to this space.
With soothing sandy tiles on the walls and a luxurious white Jacuzzi tub, the bathroom looks perfect for aesthetic rejuvenation. The dark wooden wall panel holding the fixtures and shower is also beautiful.
Done up in stone, wood and faux grass, the expansive terrace is ideal for lazing under the open sky and breathing in fresh air. Large glass windows connect it with the indoors, while soft lighting creates a romantic mood after dark. The seating in dark wood is traditional and inspired by the Maharaja Baithak of olden days.
