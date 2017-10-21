A luxurious Mumbai apartment full of creative indulgence

Today’s home tour will take you through a spacious and beautifully furnished apartment in Mumbai, where homage has been paid to Indian craftsmanship in every room. From gorgeous inlay work in wood to innovative jari work inspired by traditional Indian sarees, you will come across exquisite detailing wherever you look. The entrance itself is a stunning creation in textured wood, and the furniture pieces boast of luxurious ethnic designs with Mother of Pearl, gold laq, brass and so on. Even the bathroom and expansive terrace are inspiring sights to behold with the right layout and furniture and fixtures. The architects at The Ashleys have done a tremendous job indeed!