Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious Mumbai apartment full of creative indulgence

Justwords Justwords
homify Minimalist windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Today’s home tour will take you through a spacious and beautifully furnished apartment in Mumbai, where homage has been paid to Indian craftsmanship in every room. From gorgeous inlay work in wood to innovative jari work inspired by traditional Indian sarees, you will come across exquisite detailing wherever you look. The entrance itself is a stunning creation in textured wood, and the furniture pieces boast of luxurious ethnic designs with Mother of Pearl, gold laq, brass and so on. Even the bathroom and expansive terrace are inspiring sights to behold with the right layout and furniture and fixtures. The architects at The Ashleys have done a tremendous job indeed!

Elegant living

Enormous Living homify Minimalist walls & floors
homify

Enormous Living

homify
homify
homify

Dark wood, white and cream make for a classy combination in this spacious living room. The false ceiling is geometrically inspired and the TV unit is very trendy, complementing the coffee table nicely. Large windows bring in ample natural light.

Beautiful entrance

A wooden Mural homify Minimalist windows & doors
homify

A wooden Mural

homify
homify
homify

Delicate circular scoops have been carved on the massive entrance panel in dark wood for a textured and exotic look. The 5000000 circles were carved in 30 days by the craftsmen. The sleek steel bar is a modern touch though.

Aesthetic coffee table

Enchanting Centre Table homify Living roomStools & chairs
homify

Enchanting Centre Table

homify
homify
homify

The unique coffee table is rendered in sandblasted granite with a single inlaid light grey graphical flower, testimony to famous Indian craftsmanship.

Attractive touch

Room of Amazement homify Minimalist living room
homify

Room of Amazement

homify
homify
homify

In the living room, the floating wall behind the TV is also worth your attention. It is composed of 20,000 sliced corks from wine bottles and is absolutely exclusive!

Stunning dining

Dining Chair Details homify Minimalist dining room
homify

Dining Chair Details

homify
homify
homify

The dining room draws our eye with stylish wooden chairs with textured backs. Small wooden blocks have been set together a little irregularly for a unique look.

Unique dining table

Dining Table homify Minimalist dining room
homify

Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

The dining table itself is an exquisite work of art with delicate oxidised brass hand-cut concentric circles inlaid in the dark wood. The circles have been arranged in a manner so as to mimic a table runner.


Charming transition

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in dark wood, the elegant staircase leading upstairs is a very warm connection between the two floors of this duplex apartment.

Exquisite headboard

HeadBoard Details homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

HeadBoard Details

homify
homify
homify

If you look closely at the headboard in the master bedroom, you will see how delicately carved it is. 20,000 hand-carved wooden blocks have been carefully set together to create this amazing headboard.

Cosy bedroom

​Exquisite Indian wood carving art homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

​Exquisite Indian wood carving art

homify
homify
homify

A simple yet elegant wooden bed, a low wooden table with a beautiful pot of flowers and warm wooden flooring in a lighter hue make this bedroom a true delight. There is ample natural light and the walls are soothing.

A different view

Master Bedroom homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

We love how a low bench has been set up against the large window in the master bedroom. It is a cosy nook for lazing around with a book and the painting above it is gorgeous too.

Jari magic

Jari Wardrobe homify Minimalist windows & doors
homify

Jari Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

The stately wooden wardrobe here was designed by expert craftsmen by taking inspiration from the traditional jari work that is done on sarees in golden threads. The artistic thread-like patterns on this wardrobe was carved with 10mm depth and then filled with golden laq for a regal look.

Breathtaking walk-in closet

Walk-In Closet homify Minimalist windows & doors
homify

Walk-In Closet

homify
homify
homify

Flowers composed of Mother of Pearl have been inlaid into the dark wooden doors of the walk-in closet for an exotic look. They lend a grand touch to this space.

Lavish bathroom

Bathroom homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

With soothing sandy tiles on the walls and a luxurious white Jacuzzi tub, the bathroom looks perfect for aesthetic rejuvenation. The dark wooden wall panel holding the fixtures and shower is also beautiful.

Wonderful terrace

Indian Maharaja Baithak homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Indian Maharaja Baithak

homify
homify
homify

Done up in stone, wood and faux grass, the expansive terrace is ideal for lazing under the open sky and breathing in fresh air. Large glass windows connect it with the indoors, while soft lighting creates a romantic mood after dark. The seating in dark wood is traditional and inspired by the Maharaja Baithak of olden days.  

Here is another story you can read – Modern and stunning—this New Delhi home has it all!

8 easy-to-copy headboards for your bedroom
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks