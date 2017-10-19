An imaginative and colourful home in Bangalore

Inviting you to experience the splashes of colour at the Wacky House created and executed by Sandarbh in Architects. With vibrant colours and beautiful artwork, enough to catch the fancy of any child, this play home is sure to engage your child’s senses in the best way possible. A smart use of space, trendy furniture, Clever use of natural light and bright fancy colours make this place a unique yet warm place for children.
A beautiful and colourful wide open space for children to play, sit and read and enjoy. The cute cartoons on the wall with the bright chairs make for a fun space. Providing ample space by breaking the monotony, small cubby holes with toys gives a view into the other room. Children can not only navigate from one room to the other but this design is a clever use of space.
This room feels like it is a part of the other thanks to this little windows.
A wonderful cool space for children who love music. A keyboard painted on the wall brings the music alive in the room. A huge microphone adds to the fun element in the room making it a chirpy and cute room. A huge mirror on the wall adds drama and dimension
A mural of a tree invites you into a room, allowing you to frame pictures of the kids within its branches. A swing hangs by while a small tent beckons them to play hide and seek or a game of camping!
A bright and stylish room to keep the children occupied. A fun chalkboard adds mystery to the wall, beckoning kids to become future artists! A slide stands positioned to a corner. The flooring is fitted with colourful foam to keep the children engaged and happy.
A dull and boring stairway is made fun with characters painted on the wall. The light brown steps hide dust and dirt. The stairway railings are covered with wood giving a classy effect while keeping little hands safe.
An entrance to a home speaks volumes about the space. This cute and colourful cubby hole provides ample space for little shoes and bags, while children enjoy a happy and adventurous time inside the play home. A smart use of space making a grand announcement of style and class.
An illusion appearance of space thanks to the big mirrors. Cute and innovative toys stand arranged ready for discovery and enjoyment.Wild and bold colours make this a very happy and joyful children friendly space. Making the best use of space, they have created a play home where children would love to spend lots of time.
For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook. Which window is best for your home?