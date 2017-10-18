8 ideas to use wood for the main entrance door

It depends upon the type of wood that we have chosen for our door, as well as the final finish that has been applied by the carpenters. In fact, they are the ones who can advise us more about the frequency of maintenance. However, the work to be done will always be the same, which is basically a giving it a protective coating.

This protection can be done using natural dyes such as linseed oil or wax. Alternatively, it can also be with commercial varnishes. If you opt for the latter, when you don’t want to apply any colour to the wood, it’s ideal to use water-based varnishes that are not only just as effective as the synthetic ones, but also eco-friendlier.

In short, if you are wondering how to make a wooden door for exterior look good and last long, maintenance is as simple as applying a protective product in the frequency recommended by the manufacturer. Of course, before applying dyes or varnish, it is necessary to sand the door to ensure that the product penetrates the wood much better.