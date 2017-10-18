6 Simple ways to avoid mosquitoes

Dealing with mosquitoes every evening is a huge problem that we all face. Although, many sprays and coils are almost successful in eliminating these flies. But another method that you can use to tackle the issue is not letting them enter your home in the first place. Mosquitoes are not only annoying in general but can also cause serious health issues. They are usually the cause of viral fever during the monsoon season. That is why to help you avoid these flies from getting into your home here are six simple tips that we have put together.
The first thing that we recommend to every one of you is to close the windows during the evenings. Mosquitoes are most active at night which is why it is essential to close all the entrances before it gets dark. Also, these flies can smell the carbon dioxide that human beings breathe out which attracts them to your home’s openings like windows or doors.
In case you want to enjoy the fresh evening breeze and are not willing to close all the entrances during that time then the best alternative is to draw curtains. You can keep your windows open but line them entirely with curtains so that you can distract mosquitoes from entering your home. If you are confused about what material to use for your curtains, then mosquito protective grills are an ideal choice.
For those of you who are looking for complete protection from mosquitoes within their bedroom using a flynet is an excellent idea. These mosquito nets can be hung over the bed so that you get a peaceful night sleep. It also protects you from various illnesses spread by these flies. These nets are highly recommended for all the rooms of your house including the kid's bedroom.
We all know that by using essential oil within the house, you can avoid mosquitoes. These essential oils not only come in the form of candles and incense but also as plants. By incorporating natural essential oil plants within your home, you will be able to create a pleasant atmosphere while eliminating these annoying creatures. Furthermore, these plants can add a touch of greenery to your interiors.
One can also try to replace the white lights of their homes with dampened ones. Mosquitoes are attracted to bright lights which is why they usually fly near the fixtures. But in this case, the dampened lights resemble the morning sunshine which confuses the mosquitoes as they like to fly at night.
Mosquitoes do not enter the rooms which are cool. By switching on the fan or an AC, you will be able to reduce the temperature of the place. This trick can somewhat avoid the mosquitoes from getting into your room. Also, a fan creates moving wind which is something that mosquitoes do not prefer.
