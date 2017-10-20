Your browser is out-of-date.

A lavish and contemporary 4bhk apartment in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Today, we will take you on the tour of a modern yet lavish 4bhk apartment in Mumbai. The architects at Koncept Architects & Interior Designers designed this home in such a way that it has a spacious common area, generous bedrooms, one stylish kitchen, a servant’s room and an independent bathroom for them. The home banks on soft and warm colours to enhance the spacious feel, while modern furniture takes care of all everyday needs. Trendy lighting, high quality materials and minimal decor are the other notable aspects of this property.

Auspicious entrance

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

With divine figurines above the butter yellow doors, the entrance is auspicious, classy and lead to the foyer directly.

Elegant foyer

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beautifully patterned floor tiles and translucent engraved glass doors make the foyer extremely inviting. The lighting is soothing yet ample.

Spacious living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

White, beige and other earthy tones make up this spacious and cosy living space. An L-shaped sofa takes up a corner near the windows, and the ceiling lighting is very contemporary. We love how the dining and living spaces haves been merged as well.

Trendy kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light-hued wooden cabinets and simple white tiles for the backsplash make this kitchen trendy and inviting. There is ample room for storing everything and the appliances are modern for maximum convenience.

Smart layout

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen you just saw has a U-shaped layout, so that more than one person can work here easily at a time. The lighting is sufficient yet not harsh, and the light colour of the cabinets makes the room seem more spacious.

Cosy corridors

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glossy laminated inbuilt closets on either side make this corridor practical, functional yet visually appealing. The lighting is mellow and the wall mural at the end is very attractive.


Simple yet comfy

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

White and brown wall panelling, a stylish closet with glossy doors and a comfy bed with bright bedspread are the highlights of this simple bedroom. It is ideal for resting without any hassle.

Nook by the window

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The window seat looks very plush and trendy, and is ideal for lazing around with a book or enjoying a hot cup of coffee in the morning.

Charming!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright striped bed linen and floral prints on the curtains make this bedroom cheerful and charming. The decor is minimal to ensure restful sleep.

Smart space utilization

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

An entire wall in this bedroom has been devoted to the wardrobe and the study station complete with floating glass shelves. The wardrobe has glossy doors with beautiful prints all over.

Vibrant surprise

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Multicoloured prints on the wardrobe doors are the reason why this bedroom looks so lively and happy. A couple of wall arts and floral print on the bed linen add to the appeal.

Cosy space

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A low divan by the large window and a wall-mounted desk in the corner offer space for casual relaxation and organisation in this bedroom.

Stylish bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft beige walls and ultramodern sanitary wares make this bathroom perfect for comfortable daily routine and unwinding.

Refreshing!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft earthy hues like brown and beige are the cosy factors of this compact bathroom. The partition between the WC and shower is quirky and fun!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


