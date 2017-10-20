A lavish and contemporary 4bhk apartment in Mumbai

Today, we will take you on the tour of a modern yet lavish 4bhk apartment in Mumbai. The architects at Koncept Architects & Interior Designers designed this home in such a way that it has a spacious common area, generous bedrooms, one stylish kitchen, a servant’s room and an independent bathroom for them. The home banks on soft and warm colours to enhance the spacious feel, while modern furniture takes care of all everyday needs. Trendy lighting, high quality materials and minimal decor are the other notable aspects of this property.
With divine figurines above the butter yellow doors, the entrance is auspicious, classy and lead to the foyer directly.
Beautifully patterned floor tiles and translucent engraved glass doors make the foyer extremely inviting. The lighting is soothing yet ample.
White, beige and other earthy tones make up this spacious and cosy living space. An L-shaped sofa takes up a corner near the windows, and the ceiling lighting is very contemporary. We love how the dining and living spaces haves been merged as well.
Light-hued wooden cabinets and simple white tiles for the backsplash make this kitchen trendy and inviting. There is ample room for storing everything and the appliances are modern for maximum convenience.
The kitchen you just saw has a U-shaped layout, so that more than one person can work here easily at a time. The lighting is sufficient yet not harsh, and the light colour of the cabinets makes the room seem more spacious.
Glossy laminated inbuilt closets on either side make this corridor practical, functional yet visually appealing. The lighting is mellow and the wall mural at the end is very attractive.
White and brown wall panelling, a stylish closet with glossy doors and a comfy bed with bright bedspread are the highlights of this simple bedroom. It is ideal for resting without any hassle.
The window seat looks very plush and trendy, and is ideal for lazing around with a book or enjoying a hot cup of coffee in the morning.
Bright striped bed linen and floral prints on the curtains make this bedroom cheerful and charming. The decor is minimal to ensure restful sleep.
An entire wall in this bedroom has been devoted to the wardrobe and the study station complete with floating glass shelves. The wardrobe has glossy doors with beautiful prints all over.
Multicoloured prints on the wardrobe doors are the reason why this bedroom looks so lively and happy. A couple of wall arts and floral print on the bed linen add to the appeal.
A low divan by the large window and a wall-mounted desk in the corner offer space for casual relaxation and organisation in this bedroom.
Soft beige walls and ultramodern sanitary wares make this bathroom perfect for comfortable daily routine and unwinding.
Soft earthy hues like brown and beige are the cosy factors of this compact bathroom. The partition between the WC and shower is quirky and fun!
