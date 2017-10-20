A lavish and contemporary 4bhk apartment in Mumbai

Today, we will take you on the tour of a modern yet lavish 4bhk apartment in Mumbai. The architects at Koncept Architects & Interior Designers designed this home in such a way that it has a spacious common area, generous bedrooms, one stylish kitchen, a servant’s room and an independent bathroom for them. The home banks on soft and warm colours to enhance the spacious feel, while modern furniture takes care of all everyday needs. Trendy lighting, high quality materials and minimal decor are the other notable aspects of this property.