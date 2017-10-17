Times change, but there are some things that never go out of style. Bathroom tiles are the perfect example as they remain the best choice for coating the walls of our bathrooms. However, over the years, the variety of patterns, colour combinations and designs in which tiles are available has changed, so today, we have more choice than ever.

If you are planning to tile the bathroom, knowing about the combination of ceramic tiles for bathrooms, can help to make the right decision. That’s why, today on homify, we show you 7 combinations of tiles for bathrooms.