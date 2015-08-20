A marshmallow home

Purple is a colour associated with royalty, magic and mystery. When combined with pink, it is associated with sensuality and eroticness. The colour purple exudes a charisma and energy that eludes many other colours. Today at homify, we are going to walk you through one of the most magical purple homes you probably will ever see. Its surfaces are fluid and soft, just like a marshmallow—welcome to the world of purple wonder, don't miss out…
If you ever think of getting lost at home, carelessley into a world of fantasy, well we think this might be it. Pampered in luxury this purple living room is truly a work of extreme jazzy high-end lifestyle, a dye cut stainless steel coffee table, soft marshmallow walls, and a swirling couch, give the living room an extremely soft royal touch. The wall-inserted T.V. unit and soothing fireplace, truly fetch a magical appeal onto the room. We can't help but think what it must be to spend a quiet evening in this serenade, with the soft light filtering through the translucent curtains.
Many times we get questioned- can round beds be comfortable? We will respond immediately and to the point – yes, a round bed can be comfortable and practical. This round bed is surrounded in purple vibes, from the wall curtains, flooring and onto the satin drapes. This purple room is dressed to kill, extremely classy and sensual in its atmosphere. We love the wall at the edge; soft as a marshmallow, it has been rolled over to bring that soft elegant and sensual touch to the space.
Backlighting behind a bed headboard creates a very steamy atmosphere in a bedroom. Here the beautiful flower dye cut-outs attached to the wall are accentuated, by the soft yellow lights that spread their glow all around. The flower-shaped cushions laying on the bed add to the romantic appeal of this purple room as well. A stylish looking silver stool set against the satin curtains reflects the natural light that comes into the space making it feel airy and translucent.
A purple kitchen is seldom seen, but the designers Studio Ceron & Ceron break the conventions, not only do they come out with something unique, but the effect is quite astonishing . Fluid forms that present a very soft feeling like a marshmallow yet again, run all over the purple kitchen space, from the storage space to the wall units. Stylish looking stainless steel chairs having flower cut outs take the floral vocabulary we have seen, right across all the living space. Something so fancy, we have not seen for quite a while.
There is no doubt that the designers have left no stone unturned in trying to make this home shine like a precious gem, even the purple bathroom sparkles in luxury. One immediately notices the floral motif pattern that is beautifully adapted through square mosaic tiles across the curved surface of the bathroom. The soft marshmallow touch in the interior is carried forward here again, the decorative wall mirror, and purple ceramic fittings do give a very shiny feel to the space.
The world of fantasy does not just end inside, it has been taken all the way outside to the rooftop terrace. A jacuzzi set onto a wooden pedestal is the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy the breathtaking view that this home has to offer. Other elements added to the space, a candle stand and the mirror placed at the side, bring back this completely surreal feeling of being lost in the passage of time.
