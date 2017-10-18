Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and cosy home in Lucknow

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

An attractive home is one that combines modern designs, comfort, soothing hues and warmth efficiently. And the architects at M/S Genesis bring you one such home today, to inspire you with interesting ideas. From sleek and elegant designs to soothing yet warm colours, the residence is perfect for a modern family that loves comfort and functionality. Space has been utilised intelligently and the decor is very minimalist yet stylish. Every room has a distinct personality of its own and there is ample space to breathe and move around.

Elegant and inviting kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft mellow lighting enhances the beauty of this U-shaped modular kitchen. Warm and contrasting tones of wood appear on the cabinets and the appliances are very ultramodern. The kitchen is spacious enough for two or three people to work together.

Quality shines

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Premium quality plywood with black and wooden laminates has been used to render the kitchen cabinets. Note how much space they offer for storage and how smartly they have been positioned to accommodate the chimney hood.

Trendy bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Smooth and bright white is the shade that dominates this bedroom for an airy and cheerful look. The wooden floor adds warmth while the blue and grey bed linen is a serene touch. The quirky wall clock jazzes up the wall behind the bed.

Stylish furnishing

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A single fashionable armchair takes this bedroom to a whole new level of oomph. A vase of fresh flowers is a charming touch and makes the room welcoming.

Bright kid’s room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Magenta and cream is the perfect combination for the kid’s bedroom. Soft golden lighting makes the ambiance dreamy, while the beautiful curtains lend a decorative touch. The study station features many shelves and cabinets for easy organisation and display of toys and knickknacks.

Here is another story you can read – A spacious and luxurious apartment in Gurugram

10 ideas to separate rooms without walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks