A beautiful and cosy home in Lucknow

An attractive home is one that combines modern designs, comfort, soothing hues and warmth efficiently. And the architects at M/S Genesis bring you one such home today, to inspire you with interesting ideas. From sleek and elegant designs to soothing yet warm colours, the residence is perfect for a modern family that loves comfort and functionality. Space has been utilised intelligently and the decor is very minimalist yet stylish. Every room has a distinct personality of its own and there is ample space to breathe and move around.
Soft mellow lighting enhances the beauty of this U-shaped modular kitchen. Warm and contrasting tones of wood appear on the cabinets and the appliances are very ultramodern. The kitchen is spacious enough for two or three people to work together.
Premium quality plywood with black and wooden laminates has been used to render the kitchen cabinets. Note how much space they offer for storage and how smartly they have been positioned to accommodate the chimney hood.
Smooth and bright white is the shade that dominates this bedroom for an airy and cheerful look. The wooden floor adds warmth while the blue and grey bed linen is a serene touch. The quirky wall clock jazzes up the wall behind the bed.
A single fashionable armchair takes this bedroom to a whole new level of oomph. A vase of fresh flowers is a charming touch and makes the room welcoming.
Magenta and cream is the perfect combination for the kid’s bedroom. Soft golden lighting makes the ambiance dreamy, while the beautiful curtains lend a decorative touch. The study station features many shelves and cabinets for easy organisation and display of toys and knickknacks.
