A modern and functional home of 1500sqft in Hyderabad

A major aspect of any modern home is the storage solution it features. Since space is a premium these days, it is very important that you embrace sleek, sensible and simple storage options that look great and go well with different decor themes. This 1500sqft home in Hyderabad with its neat and trendy storage units will surely inspire you in this regard. Rendered by the talented interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., this residence is extremely functional, soothing and visually appealing.

Stylish wardrobe

Glossy white surfaces with light grey detailing make this bedroom wardrobe very attractive and sober. The handles are sleek and minimal, while we love how the dressing unit has been accommodated in the structure of the wardrobe. It has been positioned between two windows, so that the white exterior gleams attractively.

Trendy TV unit

The TV unit in the living room is a stylish dark wood and white affair with sleek lines. It features cabinets with handles to keep clutter out of sight and modern shelves to display collectibles with ease. The unit contrasts the bright white walls here nicely.

Look inside

These pictures reveal what’s inside the wardrobe you just saw. Note how shelves of different dimensions allow you to organize everything from clothes to shoes to bags effectively. A couple of drawers help you to organise small accessories or valuables with ease too.

Simple yet sophisticated

Dark wood and white is a classy combination that works for all wardrobes and this modern one is no different. Note how sleek and minimal the design is, yet how sophisticated the look. Sliding doors take up hardly any space when you have to open or close the closet.

Inside story

When you open the wardrobe, you see a number of shelves of different sizes and at different heights to help you arrange all kinds of things easily. Drawers help you store items like socks, lingerie or jewellery and a rod has been fitted too to hang shirts.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


