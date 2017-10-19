Your browser is out-of-date.

7 small kitchen designs photo gallery

homify Modern kitchen White
A small comfortable beautiful kitchen in a small home is the greatest gift one can give to the homeowner. However, our professional designers make it look so simple that it is hard to believe the magnitude of planning that goes behind the perfect kitchen. Let’s visit the photo gallery of 7 fascinating kitchen. Though small in size but they are amazingly beautiful and comfortable. Have a look!

​1. The peaceful corner

MINIMALIST MODULAR KITCHEN homify Minimalist kitchen
Tuck in a corner of the house this small kitchen looks serene. The maze of tiles, the peaceful soothing colour, the hidden lights emancipating from under the wall cabinets, the clean cut of the floor cabinets and the island with comfortable chairs; it is a perfect kitchen to unwind over food and family.

​2. Little green kitchen

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue modular kitchen,home interiors,CapriCoast,Bangalore Homes
The large windows connect the kitchen with the green world outside. It creates an illusion of roominess. The symbolic small wall separates it from the dining area. There is nothing flashy here. Even the cabinets are just sufficient to hold the basic kitchen essentials and keep the kitchen organized. However, there is immense beauty in simplicity that makes it stand out. Steal the idea and make your small kitchen cute and comfy.

​3. The magical combination

homify Modern kitchen
The colour could make a whole lot of difference. White make the room feel spacious and when it is combined with the soothing blue, it is simply magical. There are sufficient cabinets to keep the kitchen organized. The best thing about this beautiful kitchen is that everything here is in an amazing combination of blue and white. It is de-stressing!

4. Romancing the wood

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Red Countertop,Furniture,Cabinetry,Property,Kitchen,Table,Wood,Shelving,Kitchen appliance,Building
The U-shape of the kitchen creates sufficient storage space and leaves ample open space for movement in the small area. Wood is much sought after for kitchen furniture for its versatility. Mix it with steel or glass; it will blend with both effortlessly. Paint it with the colour of your choice or make it look natural; wooden furniture will always look elegant and modern.

​5. Brighten up the space

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet L shape kitchen,modular kitchen,kitchen design
If you love the colours, show it. Normally we would have never thought of combining wine with blue colour, isn’t it? But then see the result. The small kitchen has become quite lively with the bright colour all around. Take some clue from here and let your imagination go wild.

​6. Beautiful amalgamation

2BHK Flat , Space Trend Space Trend Eclectic style kitchen
Integrate the kitchen with the dining space; it is a smart way to make the small kitchen spacious. In this kitchen apart from the merger, the selection of colours and its incorporation in the cabinets, dining table and wall is also amazing. Isn’t it captivating!

​7. Elegant and modern

KITCHEN VIEW homify Modern kitchen White
White and wood look fabulous in a small kitchen. The white floor cabinets and wooden and frosted glass wall cabinets look elegant. The subway tiles are giving it a modern touch. Just have a look and get soaked in the beauty of this small kitchen.

For ideas to decorate the small kitchen, click here.

A beautiful and cosy home in Lucknow
Which one of these small kitchens did you find cute and comfy? Please leave your comments.


