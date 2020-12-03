7 ideas to decorate a long rectangular bedroom

When the shape of the bedroom is itself challenging such as one that’s long and rectangular, decorating it also becomes a challenge. Though it will sound strange but the fact is that bed is the most passive piece of furniture in the bedroom. However, the truth is that it is an indispensable part of any bedroom. In fact the decoration of the bedroom revolves around it. Everything else in the room is arranged based on its position.

Our professional interior designers are here to accept every challenge to make your life easy and bedroom beautiful. Have a look at these 7 amazing ideas to decorate a long and rectangular bedroom and get inspired.