If you have always liked a home that combines the aesthetics of a modern home but love the feel of a traditional cosy home, then you have come to the right place. A great combination of wood, natural light, and some modern accessories makes this home a perfect space for modern families. The usage of lighting through the house keeps with the running theme of a bright and cheery space. The kid’s room screams music with its fun colours and a vibrant collage that grabs your attention. The decor is minimalist with clean lines and a space for everything. For more details on this exciting project done by Mad Interior Designers & Decorators at Dakshinayan Apartments, read on
A generous space to entertain your guests, it is accentuated by wood elements throughout the room ensure that space is warm and inviting. The TV on the wall adds to the openness of the room.
In keeping with the fascination for wood, the colour of the kitchen and its clean lines give an impression of a much larger space. The shelves, drawers, and gadgets are well hidden to present a concise functional space
A cool wooden feature creates a separation between spaces to present a dramatic dining area. The unique dining table hides storage conveniently making it a smart usage of space. The colour and material of the chairs and the doors around create a consistent theme around the home.
A beautifully enclosed space which has been converted into a bar adds a wonderful fun element to the home. While there are cool metal chairs which add a contrasting element to the house, it gels well with the whites on the shelves and the wine bottles.
The cool teal green adds an cool oceanic feel to the bedroom. The full-length wardrobe ensures you have enough space to stow away your clothes while a small nook gives you space to wrap up your official work for the day. The stars on the drapes give a dreamy and cool look. A smart use of mirrors around the room makes space look bigger while giving a regal look as well.
Kids will refuse to leave their room, thanks to the vibrant and lively use of colours. The collage on the wall will impress any kid in wanting to spend their time in here. A bed with storage underneath is an effective way to keep the space clean and inviting.
The choice of colours blends perfectly with the use of wood around the room to give it a wonderful visual appeal. The soft rug below the bed invites you in to relax and release the stress. A small work space along with a nook to settle down with a book completes the look. The Mad design has combined several natural and modern elements giving the home an inviting and a cool classy appeal at the same time.
