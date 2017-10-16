Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern and stunning—this New Delhi home has it all!

Justwords Justwords
homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
If you have always liked a home that combines the aesthetics of a modern home but love the feel of a traditional cosy home, then you have come to the right place. A great combination of wood, natural light, and some modern accessories makes this home a perfect space for modern families. The usage of lighting through the house keeps with the running theme of a bright and cheery space. The kid’s room screams music with its fun colours and a vibrant collage that grabs your attention. The decor is minimalist with clean lines and a space for everything. For more details on this exciting project done by Mad Interior Designers & Decorators at Dakshinayan Apartments, read on

An Elegant Living Room

LIVING AREA VIEW 1
A generous space to entertain your guests, it is accentuated by wood elements throughout the room ensure that space is warm and inviting. The TV on the wall adds to the openness of the room.

Simple Yet Classy Kitchen

KITCHEN VIEW
In keeping with the fascination for wood, the colour of the kitchen and its clean lines give an impression of a much larger space. The shelves, drawers, and gadgets are well hidden to present a concise functional space

Compact Dining Area

DINING VIEW
A cool wooden feature creates a separation between spaces to present a dramatic dining area. The unique dining table hides storage conveniently making it a smart usage of space. The colour and material of the chairs and the doors around create a consistent theme around the home.

A Cool Bar Area

BAR AREA VIEW
A beautifully enclosed space which has been converted into a bar adds a wonderful fun element to the home. While there are cool metal chairs which add a contrasting element to the house, it gels well with the whites on the shelves and the wine bottles.

A Lively Roomy Space for the Bedroom

MASTER BEDROOM VIEW 1
The cool teal green adds an cool oceanic feel to the bedroom. The full-length wardrobe ensures you have enough space to stow away your clothes while a small nook gives you space to wrap up your official work for the day. The stars on the drapes give a dreamy and cool look. A smart use of mirrors around the room makes space look bigger while giving a regal look as well.

Modern Space for the Kids

KIDS BEDROOM VIEW 1
Kids will refuse to leave their room, thanks to the vibrant and lively use of colours. The collage on the wall will impress any kid in wanting to spend their time in here. A bed with storage underneath is an effective way to keep the space clean and inviting.

Mastery over design in the Master bedroom

BEDROOM VIEW
The choice of colours blends perfectly with the use of wood around the room to give it a wonderful visual appeal. The soft rug below the bed invites you in to relax and release the stress. A small work space along with a nook to settle down with a book completes the look. The Mad design has combined several natural and modern elements giving the home an inviting and a cool classy appeal at the same time.

For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook.6 secrets to a beautiful bedroom

6 ideas to build a low cost family home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

