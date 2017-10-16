6 ideas to build a low cost family home

Having our own home is a dream all of us nurture in our hearts. But building one’s own home or acquiring a residential property is not as easy as it seems. There are many hassles and formalities involved in the same. However, now with facilities of credit, many people are being able to fulfill this dream.
Here is a residential project, which is quite interesting and within a low budget as well (less than US $30,000). This house might not be affordable for people in the low-income group, but it is a great option for middle-class people. The entire house has a very modern appeal with straight lines, modern silhouette, white and brown neutral colors etc. Right from functionality to simplicity, this house is a perfect abode for your small family.
Mentioned below are the details of the middle-class house. Go through the same and see how a simple structure can help in making your dream home possible:
The entrance of the house is done in simple but stylish manner. There is a white masonry wall with wooden fences in between. The gate is in sliding style and in metal structure along with the wooden closure.
The rest of the structure of the house is also built in brick masonry with reinforced concrete structure. Traditional building system is used in the construction of the structure, which is dominantly used in this part of the country.
Just check this awesome setup. The garage is there as an attached block, and has a roof structure which is similar to that of the main house. The main façade of the house is characterized by orthogonal and rectilinear planes. Special mention also needs to be made of the rear façade, from where the real geometry of the whole structure can be understood. It can be understood that the slate tiles, the inclined planes of the roof and the other abundant materials are emphasized on. It is recommended to choose local materials in the building of the roof and other structures. This will not only save money for purchasing, but also reduce transportation cost considerably.
When one looks at a house, the exteriors attract attention in the first place. Practicality and simplicity of the structure are prioritized by external appearances only. In this structure, finishing of the external walls is done in a simple yet elegant manner. White is the predominant color for painting the exterior walls, with details in brown. No ornamental stones, wooden finishes or large glass panes are used in the structure for décor purpose. This not only helped in reducing overall cost and budget but also increased the speed of finishing the project.
Abundant open spaces are available in the residence like the front porch and the terrace. Residents of such houses can enjoy open living spaces in these structures as these have generous open areas. For access of pedestrians and vehicles, the area and path around the building should be paved. This makes the place more practical and accessible. However, doing this will be expensive as there will be costs incurred for the materials like sand, cement, stone, floor etc along with labor charge. Instead of this, you can try making paths with cement floor ‘strips’ or ‘slabs’. This helps in generating larger permeable green area along with reduced overall expenses.
If you think that your US $30,000 house is cheap, you are mistaken. It is not cheap – the price is little low due to the finishing materials that are used in the project. The budget depends greatly on the different kinds of finishing materials that are used in the work.
In this particular house, porcelain floor is used. This floor not only has great quality, but a great finish at the same time. If you want other options in low cost, you can try ceramic floors, burnt cement or granite flooring. You might add accessories like spot lights and pendants in the room; but they are not mandatory. If you are low on budget now, you can leave the décor for later. No need to spend on these items right away.
Ceramic coating is applied to the floor covering and the walls of the bathroom. As mentioned above, when budget is a constraint, it is recommended to look for other flooring alternatives like burnt cement or granilite. For the walls, you can check out on different kinds of tiles available in the market abundantly. There are different price ranges in which the tiles are available. Just ensure that the tiles are able to seal the walls from moisture. Also keep the aesthetic quality in mind while choosing the tiles and flooring material in the bathroom, even when choosing things within low budget.
Also check out home office ideas for your dream home here.