6 ideas to build a low cost family home

Having our own home is a dream all of us nurture in our hearts. But building one’s own home or acquiring a residential property is not as easy as it seems. There are many hassles and formalities involved in the same. However, now with facilities of credit, many people are being able to fulfill this dream.

Here is a residential project, which is quite interesting and within a low budget as well (less than US $30,000). This house might not be affordable for people in the low-income group, but it is a great option for middle-class people. The entire house has a very modern appeal with straight lines, modern silhouette, white and brown neutral colors etc. Right from functionality to simplicity, this house is a perfect abode for your small family.

Mentioned below are the details of the middle-class house. Go through the same and see how a simple structure can help in making your dream home possible: