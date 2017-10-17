Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of modern and beautiful houses in Faridabad

Justwords Justwords
Today’s home tour is a take on different home facades. S.R.Buildtech- The Experts has designed all these homes. Based in Faridabad, these interior designers and decorators have added unique elements to each home. Although designed by the same team, no two houses look the same. From using white pebbles to using wooden elements, each home has something different to offer. Let us take a look at some of their best designs.

A Play On Shapes

When it comes to external elevation, it is all about finding different elements that are unique, but fit together perfectly. For this home, designers have combined colours and different shapes to create a very different façade.

The Perfect Lighting

External lighting is just as important as lighting within a home. The designers have placed lights strategically to ensure that the houses is visible event at night.

Simple Stone

It is also important to use different elements in the exterior to give it a unique look. This home has beautiful stone set in the gate and the elevation, which breaks the monotony of the off-white colour.

Of Geometrical Shapes

This is a designer façade in the truest sense. We love how the designers have focused on adding a unique geometrical design to the elevation, while retaining the overall original shape.

Elevation And Colours

The exterior does not always have to be painted white, brown or other such drab colours. Adding some colour into the mix will just make it look more elegant. The addition of a soft green shade to this home has made it look very stylish.

Combining Elements

Having more elements can sometimes look overwhelming. However, if designed correctly, this combination can look extremely elegant. The use of concrete, wood, stone and glass in this façade is like the perfect musical melody!


Greenery Galore

Just as colours play an important role in the facade, so do plants. This home has a beautiful backyard. To highlight the greenery around the house, the designers have kept the exterior simple, minimal and extremely elegant. See how the wood and glass reflect the greenery.

The Hanging Design

Most designers do not take into account the need to add green elements to a home. However, these designers have done a fantastic job of incorporating hanging plants into the elevation itself. The creepers, once fully grown, will look stunning. They will also offer that extra privacy that most homeowners want.

Rounded Shapes and Structures

Staying away from the conventional squares and rectangles, the designers have incorporated a different kind of shape into this exterior. A rounded top, with rounded balconies and an inverted U design on the façade is definitely unconventional.

The Perfect Elevation

Sometimes simplicity is perfection. This simple, clean, elegant elevation is wonderful. The uses of beige, broken by the grey stone look perfect for this house.

Pebble Perfection

And lastly, we come to this beauty. The exterior uses beautiful small pebbles sparsely, but in enough places to make it a coherent design. The use of pebbles does not look random, since it is incorporated throughout the design in beautiful ways.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!




