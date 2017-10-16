A classy house with a simple, charming décor in Gurugram

When your clients’ requirement is a classy and modern decor, it can be quite a challenge deciding which style to select! Given the task of designing a spacious, sophisticated residence in trendy Gurugram, interior designers and decorators The Workroom opted for a refined decor in a predominantly white and black colour palette beautifully tempered with grey and warmed in some rooms by natural wooden flooring. The team of professional architects have struck the perfect balance in decor to create a spacious modern home that is both classy and comfortable. Let’s take the tour!
The television unit on the other side is a sleek linear affair in white and grey with a lovely silver-patterned panel that gives a shimmery effect around the floating cabinet. The floral clock is a beautiful accessory that harmonises perfectly with the stylish ambience of the room.
The combination of white walls and a wooden parquet makes for an elegant room indeed! The intriguingly designed bed is a vision of comfort, with rich drapes providing a backdrop to the cushioned headboard. The attractive black and white rug is reflected in the monochromatic tables and paintings while the backlit false ceiling adds a dollop of trendiness.
The curving headboard of the bed and curved legs of the bedside table impart a quaint look to this cool and elegant bedroom. One wall is covered with simple grey drapes that, on opening, bear the promise of plenty of fresh air and natural light. As in the other room, the clock is a work of art that catches and holds the eye! The innovative design of the glass-topped table below it is yet another stylish element that adds a dollop of trendiness to the space.
Pairing a natural wooden floor with this beautifully cool white and grey décor is a unique idea that adds warmth to the room. The elegant patterned wall behind the bed serves as an accent feature that breaks the monotony of white.
Viewed from the other side, we see a lovely dressing table with a round mirror. The grey armchair with the matching stool looks so comfortable! The little lights dotting the false ceiling team with back lighting to give the room a trendy aura.
The comfortable bed, quaint bedside table with its elegant lamp, and beautiful dressing table with the very cozy chair—all come together to make this a serene, comfortable and stylish living space.
The placement of the television in a recess shows ingenuity! The beautiful table below it fits in neatly and unobtrusively.The professionals at The Workroom have created a gorgeous decor that blends neutral colours with pretty designs to fashion a charming and refined residence.
