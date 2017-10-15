6 ideas on how to modernize a built-in wardrobe

Although they are more expensive than conventional cabinets, built-in wardrobes have many advantages. They allow you to take full advantage of the space, since the ceiling is the limit, as are the floor and the walls on both sides of the wardrobe. By completely occupying the space between the walls, dust does not accumulate between the gaps, and the only things to be cleaned regularly are the doors. Closets can be built in varied styles with different types of doors that can be sliding, folding or hinged – keep this in mind when you want to renovate old built-in wardrobes.

One of the biggest drawbacks of built-in cabinets is the lack of flexibility. Since it is embedded in its space, it is fixed, and when we propose to change the layout of the room, the location of the closet will completely influence the new distribution of space. What you can do in such cases is to vary the design of the closet slightly by making it an open wardrobe or by changing its look to make it appear different. Here are 6 ideas to inspire you how to reform a built-in wardrobe.