A beautiful home built on a budget

It is not always necessary to spend a lot of money to create the perfect home. As seen in this home tour, it is possible to create a beautiful space on a budget. Let us walk through the entire building process. The designers and general contractors at Chiang Rai Rajapruek Co., Ltd. in Chiang Kham district, Phayao province spent a lot of time creating the perfect plan to make the most of the space available to them. Not just that, they have used simple decor elements, tiles, flooring as well as fittings to make sure they stay under the budget.
We begin with a spectacular outer view of the house. There is a covered space to park two cars. The front side of the house is fitted with coloured glass to ensure maximum natural light comes in. The neutral colour scheme of the house blends in perfectly with the natural landscape.
The house, still under construction, uses concrete and reinforced steel in the foundation. These materials ensure that the house withstands all natural elements.
As the walls come up, we slowly start seeing the structure come together. The brick walls are covered with concrete to give the house the strength it requires. The roof will use steel to ensure stability
The almost finished house looks beautiful. Just a few more steps and the doors and windows will be put in. The finished house will definitely feel cost and homely. The inviting home is quite spacious, as can be seen from the outside.
The kitchen is simple, but functional. The marble kitchen countertop will last a long time, without the need for any replacements. The stainless steel fittings are extremely useful. The black of the furniture matches well with the white drawer doors.
What is so unique about this house is the ceiling. The ceiling uses integrated lights with different textures to create a one of a kind design. The lighting used it unique, illuminating and environmentally friendly to make sure the electricity bill does not run too high
As we walk around the house, we see that the almost finished bathroom follows the black and white colour scheme. The textured tiles used throughout the bathroom give it a very unique look. The spotless white fittings are the perfect match for the black walls.
As we can see from the back of the house, the finished exteriors look great. The glass has been fitted. The roof isn’t flat, but it hasn’t been raised too much, and this gives the overall structure great stability. The overall style of the home has been kept very modern and stylish.
The side view is a great way to peek into the rest of the house. The bottom of the structure uses beautiful brown stones. The middle portion uses wooden slats in an elegant grey, while the white ribbons in the middle offer a wonderful contrast to the exterior of the house
As we end our tour, it is not surprising to see why this home, though simply designed and sparsely furnished, is someone’s dream home. The quite setting, the simple, strong colour tones and the design make you fall in love with it.
If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too - A modern and classy residence in Noida