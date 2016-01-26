​This is What You Should Do With Your Garden in January

Watching birds in the garden is a wonderfully relaxing way to spend time. It can also be good for your health, as it can reduce anxiety and stress. Although sometimes the birds are not attracted to your garden. There are clever ways of bringing birds into your garden, it is often known as bribery. Birds will visit your garden if you can offer them food, and a safe environment to eat it. One of the best foods to offer a bird is a fat ball. This can sound like something you get from a fish and chip shop, cooked in a deep fryer, although it is not at all like this. Fat balls are a special treat made from ingredients that provide essential nutrients for birds during the colder winter months. The main ingredients are suet, and seeds. These can be purchased at pet stores or made at home.

Although January is one of the coldest months of the year, there is still plenty of work to be done in the garden. Much of this work is preparation for the upcoming spring. This means that work you do now will reduce the work required in spring. Work such as pruning roses and fruit trees, planting vegetables, and ordering seeds now will mean more time in the beautiful spring sunshine. For more inspirational gardening tips see Have a Beautful Garden with Minimum Effort.