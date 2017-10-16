A family remodelled their home to save money and electricity

This house has practically been modified in its entirety, achieving with its reforms the norms laid down for receiving Certification of Energy Efficiency – not an easy task as it is very difficult, because one needs to comply with the prescribed standards of energy consumption.

After the renovation, it managed to achieve energy consumption of 147W when all the internal and external lights of the house were used. With double insulation in ceilings and walls, it is well equipped for efficient heating in the winter season, while in summer, it has category-A air-cooling. Additionally, it has gas-fired heating, all LED lights, coated walls and concrete floors.

Indeed, this house is a surprise! You will fall in love with it when you finish seeing it, and what’s more – it’s ideal for saving energy and electricity!