A house from another galaxy

Sometimes seemingly ordinary family houses that we pass by everyday, quite often hide an extraordinary interior. When we see traditional-styled facades, we don't necessarily have to assume that the interiors are always classical in nature. Occasionally they can be quite out of this world, transporting our imagination to a world beyond what we imagine.

This house that we showcase on homify today, does exactly that. By packing a surprise inside its interiors it's a normal family house par excellence, that will leave you mesmerised. Located in Koszalin, Poland, and designed by Studio Projective, we show you this house today from inside out. This tour will leave you spellbound and intrigued. Lets get straight in…