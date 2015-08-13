A house from another galaxy

Sometimes seemingly ordinary family houses that we pass by everyday, quite often hide an extraordinary interior. When we see traditional-styled facades, we don't necessarily have to assume that the interiors are always classical in nature. Occasionally they can be quite out of this world, transporting our imagination to a world beyond what we imagine.
This house that we showcase on homify today, does exactly that. By packing a surprise inside its interiors it's a normal family house par excellence, that will leave you mesmerised. Located in Koszalin, Poland, and designed by Studio Projective, we show you this house today from inside out. This tour will leave you spellbound and intrigued. Lets get straight in…
This modern bungalow stands on a plot of residential houses in Koszalin. Its shape is contemporary, simple and stylish, and it blends easily into its context. The facade is covered with a dark, almost black wooden panelling and a nutty shade of brown. This combination gives the building an unusual character, clearly distinguishing itself from the houses in the background, although still maintaining the overall architectural aesthetic of the neighbourhood. From the garden we see numerous glazed surfaces opening up the interior onto the outside. A spacious, partially covered terrace, made of the same timber as the facade carries on the material continuity from the walls to the floor.
From this viewpoint, the house seems a bit offbeat; it seems introverted in nature. Just a couple of strip windows and skylights seem like the only sources to bring natural light indoors. The entrance portico shaded by the large overhang of the roof, creates a semi public space, as well as an outdoor area where the family can get together by a grill or conversation on a hot summer's night.
As soon as we cross over from the threshold into the inside, we are immediately exposed to a second face of the house – An interior that is contrastingly different from what one imagines from the outside. The living room is not only modern in appearance but one could even say a touch futuristic in its choice of aesthetics. Shiny surfaces made from natural glass and stone dress up the interior of the house, giving it indeed a very unique appeal and relaxed atmosphere.
As we move into the kitchen and the dinning area, we see that the futuristic forms and patterns seem to carry right through the spaces. The general layout of the space quite clearly separates the kitchen from the dining areas. A stylish white breakfast counter integrated into the working surface of the kitchen brings in a nice sculptural feel to the kitchen space.
The dining area is a touch fancy, with chairs extremely geometric in design that fit very well with the barstools and breakfast counter top behind. The fluid silver ceiling lamps seem completely out of this world; something that maybe you would see once in a lifetime when visiting a house. All these elements combine to give this home a very galactic impression of the interior.
As we move into the more intimate spaces of the house, unconventional design elements like wall displays and ceiling lamps in varied forms give the rooms an ambience. Although the room itself exudes cosiness and warmth, we cannot by any means miss all the futuristic displays on offer. The netted fabric ceiling lamp and glass door separating the bedroom and the bathroom are also important elements in the overall composition of the space.
The large and spacious living room definitely has a bright and airy feel to it. With an inbuilt fireplace and the chimney exhausted is painted in dark brown, an interesting contrast to the white shiny wall hung units behind. The residual space by the chimney is used intelligently, to store wood and brings about an interesting play of textures that add a decorative touch onto the surfaces of the room.
This house as small as it looks from the outside, has multiple bathing experiences to offer, each one more spectacular than the other. The numerous bathrooms have been envisioned in different styles and décor. The first one is Asian, having a deep bathtub covered in wooden veneer and planter beds around. The pink colour accentuates the appeal of the space, by complementing the dark browns and blacks that have been used across the floor and surfaces. The bathroom ceramics have unusual shapes, indeed carrying on the galactic experience.
The next bathroom is even more surprising; it is decorated in mostly grey shades and whites. The intense pink colour splashed across various surfaces brings about a very vibrant and peaceful tone to the space, indeed a small moment of Zen that one always requires while having that refreshing shower. Oval wall light inserts across the wall surfaces bring you back to that elusive feeling of being amongst planets and stars. Truly a time for discovering the galaxy.
This tour has been quite extraordinary, in the sense that this house has completely surpassed all our expectations. Did it fascinate you as well? To see more examples of beautiful ultra modern houses like this one have a look at this idea book on a futuristic Italian flat.