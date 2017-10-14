A stylish and elegant home in Chennai

A home decorated with carefully curated elements is perfect at its finest. This home, inspired by ethnic designs, and designed architects at Ansari Architects from Chennai, is a testament to that statement. Each room, each corner and each aspect of the house is designed to show
The entrance to this home looks very sophisticated and posh. Beautiful marble flooring, combined with colour block tiles greets us at the door. The door itself is an elegant wooden design; with proper illumination form the lights on top.
We love the overall look of the living room. It looks like the perfect space to relax in at the end of a long day. The overall off white colour scheme is broken by the beetroot rug and throw pillows. The floor to ceiling wooden panel is a great touch.
As we peek outside form the living room, we see the garden surrounding the house. It is not just trees, but a combination of pretty white pebbles and a tiny water fountain as well! The house has been planned keeping in mind all the different elements necessary for comfortable living.
Unlike most houses, this house does not use only white or yellow lighting. The coloured lighting in the ceiling add a unique element to this home. The dining area has a simple set of chairs and a glass table, so it is not crowded at all. The ceiling uses different lighting and wooden elements to create a beautiful design.
The double ceiling in the living room is visible from this angle. The glass balcony, modern style chandelier and the elegant ceiling design make you feel like you’ve stepped into a five star hotel.
As we move into the kitchen, we see how the designers have planned and executed the layout of each room perfectly. The kitchen is quite spacious, even after ample storage space and space for all modern kitchen appliances.There is also a small platform on the side, which is great for grabbing a quick bite in the morning.
The bedroom uses beautiful elements of wood in the overall design. The bed itself is illuminated form the base, which is a useful trick to make everything look prettier.
We love the use of monochrome geometric wallpaper in this room. It is stylish and yet not over the top. The low bed uses lights at the base as well, which looks spectacular.
As we visit the other bedroom, we see that this one uses pretty wallpaper as well. Along with the wooden cupboards and wooden bed, the marble-style tiles make this our favourite room in the entire house.
Last but not the least, the guest bedroom is decorated in an appealing manner. The simple wooden elements add the stylish look of the bedroom.This luxurious home is definitely one of our favourites. Which room would you choose out of all these bedrooms?
