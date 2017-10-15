10 pictures of modern kitchen for Indian homes

Change is the only constant! With time Indian homes have seen lots of transformation. Since the homes have adapted itself to the current modern trends popular around the world, how can kitchen go untouched? The modern kitchen is all about comfort and style. People now prefer kitchen to be connected and merged with their home. The food binds the family. Our kitchen planners have designed the kitchen so that the family could enjoy and celebrate it together.
Today we have brought 10 beautiful modern kitchen designs for you to get inspired. Have a look!
This beautiful ultramodern design is ready for future. It will remain fashionable and attractive for long. The combination of red, white and grey is classic. Red ceiling contrast well with the white marble on the floor and the chic tiles in the middle. What more to say… the picture says it all.
Lilac and white, this is quite an unusual combination, especially for the kitchen. But it looks beautiful and gives a modern touch to the kitchen. There is sufficient storage cabinets here and ample space for free movement too.
The small kitchenwill shine in the brightness of yellow. The yellow tone is popping with freshness and making the kitchen look amazing and modern. The floor, middle and wall cabinets will provide ample storage space to keep the kitchen organized.
The soft tones will never go out of fashion. Make your kitchen chic and modern by choosing the right tone and texture. The subtle lights emancipating from under the wall cabinets will make it look fabulous in the evening.
Wood is evergreen and Indians love it! Do the furniture in wood and leave the colour of wood on it. Floor to ceiling cabinet, floor units, wall units or even the breakfast table; the wood will spread its warmth in your kitchen.
The clean cut of the furniture in this L-shaped kitchen is wonderful. L is a preferred shape if the space is small and it fits well in the limited space with sufficient space for the free movement. If you have a balcony in the kitchen, cover it with glass door like here.
Use the length of the kitchen and design it according to it. The wall to wall kitchen counter and the floor cabinets with hidden handles is stylish and sleek. The two windows bring in sufficient light and freshness since there is no obstruction there. The wall cabinet in between the two windows is used for some extra storage. The whole décor of this open kitchen is in complete sync.
A little bit of imagination can make a tremendous difference. The simple décor has become quite exciting by the selection of right tiles for the wall. It adds a little drama here to make it look modern and chic.
The time has changed and the modern generation believes in keeping the kitchen open and integrated with the public area. This way they remain connected with family and friends even while cooking a hearty meal for them. Take a clue from here and get ready to entertain.
The appeal and beauty of the old world charm will never dwindle. The rustic charm will liven up the kitchen and the enchanting feel of it will keep the kitchen modern and fashionable today and forever.
Check out this ideabook if you are planning to renovate your kitchen: 37 images to see before you start renovating your kitchen