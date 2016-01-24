​Last Minute Cleaning Tips Before Guests Arrive

Shiny objects give the impression that they have been freshly cleaned. This could be the chrome details on a table, a mirror, a glass vase or ceramic ornaments. Although this might not be the case. A mirror is a wonderful example. A mirror will reflect anything facing it. This can be used strategically. Use mirrors to reflect clean and tidy areas of a house. Clean the mirror thoroughly to make it also reflect light, giving the impression of a sparkling clean house. Other shiny objects that can give a wonderful clean impression could be the surface of a timber table. Use s polish or oil to bring out the shine in these surfaces and give the impression of a clean and tidy environment.

It is wonderful to have friends and family visit us our homes. It provides a wonderful opportunity for us to share the amazing home we have built with those that we love. When they announce their intention to visit, this provides us with a wonderful opportunity to bring out the good china, the best napkins and the finest wines. We all want to present our best sides to our friends and family. But what if there is not time for preparing. This can create a panic in anyone. Do not fear, a house can be cleaned and tidied in super fast time using some carefully chosen strategic cleaning tricks. Hide the major mess in areas that will not be used, clean key spaces in the house such as surfaces, the television, the bathroom and the kitchen, use scent to create an impression of freshness and use key lighting to bring the attention to the tidier parts of the house. These are just a few clever tricks to avoid panic when guests arrive at the last minute. For more inspiration see 6 Tips to Organise Your House andKeep it That Way.