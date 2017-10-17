A stylish residence in Gurugram

When you own a spacious house in a premium area, it is definitely advisable to take the assistance of an expert team of architects to implement your vision to perfection! The owners of a residence in trendy Gurugram took this wise decision and called on the team of interior designers and decorators at The Workroom to design a simple yet stylish and beautiful residence. The team of professionals have showcased their expertise in this contemporary, fashionable home by creating an ambience of cozy comfort paired with modern style through a decor that primarily uses a classy brown and white colour palette teamed with simple furniture. Also to be noted are the unique ways of enhancing the ceilings and walls. Let’s explore!
A bedroom should be a place of repose where you can rest peacefully and recharge your batteries, and this master bedroom does that with style! The simple but cozy bed is surrounded by trendy elements like the comfortable white chair, striking headboard, plush rug and attractive art on the wall. The wooden floor and yellow lights contribute a sense of warmth and security.
The living room decor was designed around the client’s existing furniture. The sofa is simple yet comfortable. We see how the use of a beige and brown colour palette and the plush rug on the cool marble floor gives the area a warm, cozy ambience. The intriguing ceiling light suspended from a designer panel adds a touch of pizzazz to the simplicity of the decor. The ceiling panel also complements the curtains beautifully. The coffee table is a sleek and elegant piece of furniture while accessories like the pretty lamps, the floral arrangement in the case, and the modern wall decor add a dollop of style.
This elegant and contemporary modular kitchen is a sight for sore eyes! It is a fine example of classy minimalism with a pristine white palette to which an abundance of vitality is added by means of a gorgeous patterned wall. The coloured panels on the white cabinets are a creative touch that works well in the decor, and the lack of clunky handles gives a smooth, elegant look.
The parents’ bedroom repeats the sophisticated brown and white colour scheme of the master bedroom. The marble floor looks cool and sophisticated while the innovative striped wall and matching curtains provide balance to the wooden furniture and brown back panels and cushions on the bed.The team at The Workroom have amply demonstrated that a classy style can be infused into a residence by means of simple and subtle colours, striking wall designs, attractive accessories, and trendy elements that catch the eye.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour! 8 common kitchen decor mistakes and how to fix them