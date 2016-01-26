A spectacular apartment in 90m2

Today we are going to take a tour of a beautiful apartment designed by Drom Living, interior designers and decorators based in Barcelona, Spain. The apartment has simple, yet stylish furnishings and decorations, and it's got a cool attitude about it which makes you feel as if you're meeting an interesting person rather than just having a look at an apartment. Let's see what makes this apartment different and how we can steal some inspiration from this beautiful piece of creation. We hope you will be able to gather some interesting ideas through this tour. Don't forget to tell us what you think about this apartment at the end. So without any further ado, we present to you this spectacular apartment all in just 90m2.
A cosy living room is not only comfortable with regards to the furniture, but also looks pleasant and feels warm and welcoming. Pictured here, we see a good example of a cosy living room with a comfy sofa set, and a neat and tidy presentation with well thought-out colours and patterns. A living room which looks pleasant and feels inviting tends to be more relaxing compared to a living room which was put together in a haste without much care and effort with regards to aesthetics and organization.
The layout of this apartment has most of the furniture in the living room within close distance of each other. This makes the living room look and feel cosy, and also makes it more intimate, with the space between people being closer. Next, let’s have a closer look at the dining area.
This modern dining area is characterised by its pale coloured wood, simple design, and the use of basic colours like white and black. The pale coloured wood and the basic white and black colours give this dining area a stylish yet classic look which will never go out of style. It’s easy to add decorations and extra furnishings to a dining area like this because it’s basic and fairly easy to match. So if it’s a simple dining area you’re looking for or a basic one which you can spice up as you desire, then this is a good style to go with.
The bright lighting provided by the two white pendant lamps hanging above the dining table add a classic touch to the dining area, and makes the space seem more spacious. The white sliding door partition separating the dining area from the kitchen also adds to the feeling of spaciousness.
The view from the entrance door of your apartment is the first impression of your personal space, so it can be a good idea to take a photo of it if you’re planning to redesign or redecorate your apartment. Once you have a photo of it, it is easy to ask for feedback from different people. As pictured here, from this angle or the view from the entrance, we can see the whole layout of the apartment. Now we can see that there is a glass sliding door and a balcony. We can also see where an extra piece of furniture or painting might fit in.
Although it is a small, narrow kitchen, the space has been well used. As you can see, modular cabinets have been fitted against the wall to save space. Even the seating area is actually an extension of the modular kitchen cabinets, and stools that can slide under the bar have been used to make more space in the kitchen.
The black sink gives this kitchen a contemporary look, adding some attitude to an otherwise ordinary kitchen sink. Patterned tiles in earthy colors match the wooden drawers while adding a splash of colour to the kitchen. They also give the kitchen more character. Now, adding a few vintage elements to the kitchen doesn’t seem like a bad idea as the tiles would make them fit in.
The bathroom should be a relaxing place that is soothing and makes you feel calm. Pictured here, we see that the soothing effect has been created in this bathroom by using a subdued grayish brownish colour on the walls. Overall, the bathroom has a polished industrial design look which is verging on the borders of normality. There are two sinks and plenty of space for storage underneath, making this bathroom practical and convenient. A big mirror and good lighting add the finishing touches to this beautiful bathroom. Browse through bathroom designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
This modern yet simple bedroom has a casual look which makes you feel like you can truly relax and just be yourself. The soothing colours used in this bedroom such as the light grey walls, the blue curtains, and the white and beige furnishings give this bedroom a fresh, relaxing feel which is uplifting at the same time. Framed black and white photos on the wall add a personal touch to the bedroom. We have come to the end of our tour. We hope you have enjoyed yourselves as much as we have. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a modern penthouse filled with luxury.