A spectacular apartment in 90m2

A cosy living room is not only comfortable with regards to the furniture, but also looks pleasant and feels warm and welcoming. Pictured here, we see a good example of a cosy living room with a comfy sofa set, and a neat and tidy presentation with well thought-out colours and patterns. A living room which looks pleasant and feels inviting tends to be more relaxing compared to a living room which was put together in a haste without much care and effort with regards to aesthetics and organization.

The layout of this apartment has most of the furniture in the living room within close distance of each other. This makes the living room look and feel cosy, and also makes it more intimate, with the space between people being closer. Next, let’s have a closer look at the dining area.