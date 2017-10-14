19 pictures of modern bathrooms for your home

Modern bathrooms are enchanting with their clean and simple lines, neutral colours and clear materials. It is very common to see white and other light colours in modern bathrooms, but there is always room for a splash of warm or cool tones that perfectly balance with the neutral shades. Other popular features in these bathrooms are mirrors, reflecting furniture and ample glass, either frosted or clear, in the shower box and the windows. This, however, does not prevent the use of wood in furniture and cabinets, or cement on the walls. Marble and granite also look beautiful in modern bathrooms, but tiles of the varied shapes and textures present the perfect opportunity for creativity. Geometric shapes, metallic elements, patterns, figures, textures and even thematic decoration are possibilities to be explored by those who want a modern bathroom. We show you 19 bathrooms in the modern style. They are full of character and inspiring.