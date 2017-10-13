8 pictures of modern bedrooms with built-in baths

The bathroom is one of the most special spaces in a home. With the perfect design and the use of fragrances, it can transport us to a state of absolute relaxation and tranquillity. By this logic, even though the bathroom is almost hidden in every home, it should be a dream situation to have a small bathroom in another of our personal spaces – the bedroom. Imagine having a shower (or bathtub) two steps from our bed?! It would really be one of those great little pleasures of life.

Whatever the layout of your bedroom, if you are thinking of expanding to incorporate a bathroom, you need to consider a few important tips before you set to work. We’ll tell you what!