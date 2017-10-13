6 steps for building a modern wooden wall

Walls are not merely built for protection of a house or property. Walls when done properly, help in aesthetically enhancing and embellishing the house façade. Overall, they help in bringing completely renovated and rejuvenated look to a house.
In modern homes, demands of wooden walls and fences are increasing as these are preferred choices of customers. The best thing about these walls is that they can be combined with the architectural styles of almost all kinds of homes and be done while the main construction of the house is being done. The effort put in creating these walls pays off when the stylish structure is created.
Mentioned below are some awesome designs for wooden and iron walls. These are not only great looking and interesting, but also highly practical in approach. You will just need professional help and assistance for building a modern wooden wall for your house:
Once the reinforcement of the foundation is done, the columns and bases of iron were concreted so that the structure of the wall could be given shape. The main thing that had to be kept in mind was regarding the height of the wall so that residents in the house could have proper privacy. There is also another thing – the distance between the columns which would receive the wooden structure has to be kept into consideration. This will also include the space, which is allotted for the gates.
The previous wall structure that was there has been removed completely from the site. Once done, the foundation made of concrete was reinforced in the place with large iron bases. Having the reinforcement was mandatory for the structure so that the new wooden enclosure could be placed safely in the place.
The old enclosure was kind of dull and boring. The base of the concrete was low and the colors that were used were dull and without life. There were thin iron bars in the structure and the overall appearance was not impressive from any end. Moreover, the entire structure did not seem to provide much protection to the residents of the place as well. This is the reason it became important to change the enclosure and the wall and make the place more protected and highly valued.
With the bases and the columns ready, installing iron structures along the wall spans was quite easy and simple. The iron structures had to be shaped in proper manner so that they could fit easily into the structure. All throughout the drawing, there was horizontal addition of wooden boards. There are small gaps left between the pieces intentionally so that close watch on the interiors of the yards can be kept. However, such gaps will not intrude the privacy of the residents of the place in any manner.
Once the installation of the structures is complete, two coatings of wooden varnish are applied. This not only offers additional protection, but also helps in making the structure look more modern and elegant. The columns and concrete bases are painted in neutral shades so that the wooden texture remains more prominent. Also the black iron gradient needs special mention in this regard.
For making accessing the garage easier and convenient, sliding gates were installed in the place. This is an excellent practical and modern approach. With this kind of system, it is possible to integrate automatic equipment for automatic opening and closing of the gates.
There are smaller gates in the enclosure, which are designed for individual traffic. These gates have electronic locks for providing the required security to the residents of the place. The space and the wall have been used excellently for bringing in maximum benefits for the residents.
Check the end result of the way in which the wooden wall has changed the entire appearance of the façade of the house. When compared to the previous structure, this one is simply flawless with better appearance and enhanced security.
