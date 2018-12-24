Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas to incorporate a washing machine in your bathroom

Apartment London, Studio Kiran Singh
Most houses aren't well equipped with a laundry room. This results in the washing machine, much like a refugee, ferrying between the kitchen and the terrace. For houses that have the washing machine in the kitchen, a great deal of discomfort is experienced due to the obvious lack of space. This is when it makes more sense to install a washing machine in the bathroom. Bathrooms with washing machines make the entire process of doing the laundry a simple ordeal. Check out these ideas suggested by the professionals at homify, for more insight on the same. 

1. Pick a common theme for the bathroom

As soon as you decide on the space where you want to place the washing machine, you can pick a size and type that gels in with the remaining decor of the bathroom. If you are looking to sync up all the elements in the bathroom, then this idea works best. 

2. Make use of the space beneath the sink in the bathroom

Rather than invading on the existing space in the bathroom, look for a solution under the sink. Place the washing machine under the sink and enclose it behind curtains or drapes if need be. This is a simple and economical idea that you do not want to miss out on at any cost. 

3. Cabinets for the bathroom

Bathrooms with washing machines in them might not be aesthetically pleasing to the eye. This is when cabinets come in handy. They can be built around the washing machine to conceal it. This leaves you with a more compact looking professional bathroom.  

4. Remove the extra accessories in your bathroom

For housing a washing machine in a small bathrooms, there is hardly any option to keep accessories. Remove the furniture in your bathroom, or simply any storage accessories that you have in your bathroom. This leaves you with ample space for your washing machine.

5. Choose the right model for your bathroom

Ensure that you pick the right model for your bathroom. The last thing you want is a washing machine that's far too big for the bathroom or vice versa. Account for the dryer as well the position of it so that you are not pressed for space when you get the washing machine and dryer. 

Here are some of the best tile designs for your bathroom.

6. Pick out the right color for the bathroom

Colors can make all the difference in the world. Be sure that you pick a color that syncs in with the remaining look of your bathroom. There is a degree of experimentation that exists when it comes to color so make sure you make the most of this!

Here are 10 best small bathroom designs for Indian homes.


Leave us your thoughts!


No, Thanks