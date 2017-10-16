Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fascinating interior design ideas for small homes

The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style living room
Our home is an extension of our personality. The decor of it says a lot about its inhabitants. It is also a fact that we all give our best to make our home look attractive and beautiful. In a large home has we have the freedom to stretch our imagination and go for elaborate decor. But what if the home is small? Let’s think positive; we have lesser area to decorate. The challenge in doing small space is in making it look spacious and roomy. Our professional interior designers have come up with 10 fascinating ideas to decorate the small home. Get inspired and make your home beautiful!

1. Wall of memory

It’s a beautiful way to keep the memories alive, the wall of memory. Instead of hanging painting on the expensive space, decorate it with family pictures. Use the lower half of the wall for cabinet. It is a smart utilization of space, especially the one in the hallway which otherwise goes waste.

​2. Niches on the wall

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
Artifacts, travel memorabilia, cherished gifts… there are lots of thing that you want to exhibit in your home to add to its beauty quotient. If the home is small, create niches on the wall so that it doesn’t occupy extra space of your home. Or you may like to combine it with a few open shelves just like here.

​3. Window magic

Arabian Villa - Dubai homify Classic style houses
It is important to keep the decor to minimum in a small space and let the fluidity of the space come out beautifully. Replace the small windows with large French windows. It will bring the nature in and will make the room look and feel spacious. Go for it!

​4. Beauty with a purpose

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
What if the beautiful closet is more than just another closet? Think out of the box and give that beautiful closet other role to play apart from its predefined role to keep the space clean and organized. Or take a clue from here and design the one for your home. Sit elegantly while tying your shoes now.

​5. Attractive delusion

homify Modern bathroom
An attractive illusion created by the designer tiles will distract the mind from feeling the size of the space. Use shower door made of glass instead of shower curtains; it will make the bathroom feel roomy.

​6. Integrating the space

Dining Table Designs Online In Bangalore homify Asian style dining room Plywood dining table Online
Remove as much of the unnecessary walls as possible in a small home, integrate the space and make it feel spacious. It is better to have one large spacious room than to have small congested beautiful rooms.


7. Make the most of the space

MASTER BEDROOM - VIEW 1 homify Modern style bedroom Blue
Every space matters. Take inspiration from here and use the space in and around the window and convert it into a beautiful multipurpose space. It will become a favourite hangout place of your family.

​8. Keep it simple

Double Height Lobby ceiling homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Don’t overdo the décor, not even the ceiling. Heavy false ceiling will make the room look smaller. Just keep it simple and sober. If you want decorate it with simple wooden panels and then opt for simple lampshade instead of heavy chandelier.

9. Colour it right

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design H interior Design Modern living room Table,Couch,Furniture,Rectangle,studio couch,Comfort,Interior design,Sofa bed,Pillow,Floor
Light subtle shades make the room feel bigger, lighter and airy. Select a single colour for the walls and mix it with its own variation for furniture and furnishing. Throw in some colour in the cushion covers, carpet or may be a statue like it is done here.

​10. The vertical green

Macetas de madera de palma , MADERA MADERA HouseholdPlants & accessories
Nothing can decorate your home beautifully than a splash of greens. If the space is small go green vertically. There are lots of options available of the vertical garden in the market. Just go for it!

For more interior design ideas for your dream home, click here.

A classy house with a simple, charming décor in Gurugram
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


