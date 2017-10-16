10 fascinating interior design ideas for small homes

Our home is an extension of our personality. The decor of it says a lot about its inhabitants. It is also a fact that we all give our best to make our home look attractive and beautiful. In a large home has we have the freedom to stretch our imagination and go for elaborate decor. But what if the home is small? Let’s think positive; we have lesser area to decorate. The challenge in doing small space is in making it look spacious and roomy. Our professional interior designers have come up with 10 fascinating ideas to decorate the small home. Get inspired and make your home beautiful!
It’s a beautiful way to keep the memories alive, the wall of memory. Instead of hanging painting on the expensive space, decorate it with family pictures. Use the lower half of the wall for cabinet. It is a smart utilization of space, especially the one in the hallway which otherwise goes waste.
Artifacts, travel memorabilia, cherished gifts… there are lots of thing that you want to exhibit in your home to add to its beauty quotient. If the home is small, create niches on the wall so that it doesn’t occupy extra space of your home. Or you may like to combine it with a few open shelves just like here.
It is important to keep the decor to minimum in a small space and let the fluidity of the space come out beautifully. Replace the small windows with large French windows. It will bring the nature in and will make the room look and feel spacious. Go for it!
What if the beautiful closet is more than just another closet? Think out of the box and give that beautiful closet other role to play apart from its predefined role to keep the space clean and organized. Or take a clue from here and design the one for your home. Sit elegantly while tying your shoes now.
An attractive illusion created by the designer tiles will distract the mind from feeling the size of the space. Use shower door made of glass instead of shower curtains; it will make the bathroom feel roomy.
Remove as much of the unnecessary walls as possible in a small home, integrate the space and make it feel spacious. It is better to have one large spacious room than to have small congested beautiful rooms.
Every space matters. Take inspiration from here and use the space in and around the window and convert it into a beautiful multipurpose space. It will become a favourite hangout place of your family.
Don’t overdo the décor, not even the ceiling. Heavy false ceiling will make the room look smaller. Just keep it simple and sober. If you want decorate it with simple wooden panels and then opt for simple lampshade instead of heavy chandelier.
Light subtle shades make the room feel bigger, lighter and airy. Select a single colour for the walls and mix it with its own variation for furniture and furnishing. Throw in some colour in the cushion covers, carpet or may be a statue like it is done here.
Nothing can decorate your home beautifully than a splash of greens. If the space is small go green vertically. There are lots of options available of the vertical garden in the market. Just go for it!
