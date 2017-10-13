16 ideas to beautify your walls and use them as storage space

In traditional architecture, we can see that the walls have one kind of hole or the other. These holes or gaps can either be a hollow in a wall in the form of an arch, window, door, or a storage shelf. However, nowadays designers have been using these holes for much more. There are various ways in which you can incorporate a hole into your wall or decorate the existing ones. Whether the size of the gap is small or large, there is always a solution to decorate wall hollows. Therefore, to tell you more about this we have put together an article with 16 ideas to decorate a hole in the wall.