16 ideas to beautify your walls and use them as storage space

Ritika Tiwari
Espacea, ESPACEA
Loading admin actions …

In traditional architecture, we can see that the walls have one kind of hole or the other. These holes or gaps can either be a hollow in a wall in the form of an arch, window, door, or a storage shelf. However, nowadays designers have been using these holes for much more. There are various ways in which you can incorporate a hole into your wall or decorate the existing ones. Whether the size of the gap is small or large, there is always a solution to decorate wall hollows. Therefore, to tell you more about this we have put together an article with 16 ideas to decorate a hole in the wall.

1. Stone wall

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

For a rustic look opting for a false stone wall is highly recommended. These are also way less expensive than real stone walls.

2. Corner spaces

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Corner spaces like these can be instantly transformed by using wall art or framed pictures of the right size. If you are wondering about how to decorate a hollow in the living room, then this is as simple as it gets.

3. A larger gap

Casa Galeana, grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

In case there is a massive gap in the wall, then you can incorporate a desk or a platform. These surfaces can be used for office purposes or decorating artifacts.

4. Spot lights

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

If one does not use proper lighting, such holes can look very dull and gloomy. That is why to take advantage of hollows in walls you must install LED spotlights.

5. Under the window

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The area under the window is usually left blank but to make it look amazing; you can incorporate stones or pebbles. The rocks can also be in different colours to give the space a vibrant touch.

6. Hallway shelves

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Although most hallways do not have any holes, there are some which display shelves. To make these shelves look great, you can consider using little decorative items like shells.


7. Small windows

Valle Anahuac Animas Xalapa Veracruz, CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

Small windows like these have become very popular over the years. They not only give you enough light within the room but are also useful from the security point of view. These windows can be decorated by using etched or coloured glass.

8. Fireplace wall

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Usually, when a fireplace is installed on a wall, it is the highlight of the entire area. However, by aligning the wall with natural stones like granite or marble, you can make it look grand.

9. Plants

casa bdg15, Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio

Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio

For decorating large gaps like these which exist between two levels, you can use potted plants. The size of the plant can depend on the area that needs to be covered.

10. Custom storage units

Casa Cocotera, TAFF
TAFF

TAFF
TAFF
TAFF

If you have a sleek hallway that has a few gaps, then custom storage units can be created to fit perfectly.

11. Sculptures

Residencia en el Lago, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

In case you want something more artistic than opting for sculptures for decorating these holes is another excellent idea.

12. Natural theme

Espacea, ESPACEA
ESPACEA

ESPACEA
ESPACEA
ESPACEA

A natural theme can be created quickly by opting for wood as your decoration materials.

13. In-built shelves

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

Yassmine

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

Incorporating similar looking inbuilt shelves on either side of a doorway will allow you to display your beautiful, curious and showpieces.

14. Adaptive designs

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Designs should not only look good but must be adaptive as well. That is why the architect has built a bookshelf for this room under the stairs to make it multifunctional.

15. Decorative items

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Having open shelves near the wardrobe is very common. These shelves can be used for storing your daily essentials or even small decorative items like a bonsai tree or a family picture.

16. Wall planters

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

Lastly, if you want to decorate your wall with holes, then such elevated planters can also be an excellent choice. You can opt for artificial flowers to make its maintenance easy.

8 pictures of modern bedrooms with built-in baths
Which one of these designs inspired you the most?


