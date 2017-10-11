Window grilles – much more than protection

Let’s face it, window grilles are an accessory, but they aren’t primarily used for aesthetics. Most homeowners choose to install bars on their windows for security reasons, either because they live in a standalone house or because their home is located on the ground floor of a building. This leads us to assume that bars are essential to allow us to live safer, and we proceed to think about the types of window grilles that can be installed with as little interference as possible to the view from the window as well as the overall look of the house’s façade.

However, we can play with the design of window grilles to make this element more than just a functional accessory. By thinking of innovative designs that give a personal touch to the windows or using a combination of wood and grates that add a unique look to the façade, we can make grilles an aesthetic complement to the house. The important point is to select the right type of safety grilles for windows so that they match the design and decoration style of the rest of the house. In this ideabook, we give you some key points to consider.