A spacious and luxurious apartment in Gurugram

It is not always necessary to buy expensive decor items or paintings to make your house look luxurious. Premium quality materials, fashionable furniture and a spacious look can accomplish it easily. This high-end apartment in Gurugram is one such example of a minimal yet stunning affair. Sleek designs, ultramodern furniture, sober colours and classy lighting make this property an inspiring one. There is an underlying simplicity in every room, but the finishing is such that the aura of luxury is extremely evident. The bathrooms are gorgeous too, and have been given as much attention as the common areas and bedrooms. The interior designers and decorators at The Workroom are to be credited for this project.

Expansive living

Done up in white, cream and hints of dark wood, the living room in this apartment is expansive, bright and very stylish. All the furniture pieces are very contemporary and plush, and we love how this space opens up to a large balcony with gorgeous city views.

A different view

From this angle, the living space seems more than sufficient for hosting cosy parties. The layout is such that some people can watch TV while others chat privately at the same time. Sleek floating shelves next to the TV hold decorative pieces to add personality here.

Lavish dining

Elegant high-backed chairs surround a long wood and glass table to make the dining space inviting and comfortable. The lighting is mellow and the lamps hanging from the wooden ceiling panel are breathtaking!

Minimal yet classy

This spacious bedroom is minimalistic yet elegant in its white and grey avatar. The large bed features silky black cushions and the bedspread complements the wallpaper beautifully. The long window seat has been adorned with a single quirky dog statue for effect.

Modern and comfy

Smooth and sleek designs and a colour palette of white and wood make this bedroom trendy and cosy. The TV unit and dresser are both minimalistic and the headboard of the bed is luxurious as seen in the reflection.

Sober haven

With lots of space to move around and soft lighting, this large bedroom is perfect for relaxing and sharing private moments. Wooden surfaces add warmth here, while the bedding complements them nicely. Neat designs please the eye effortlessly.


Artistic bathroom

Inspired by the colours of the sea, this bathroom is extremely artistic and unique. Beautifully patterned tiles on the walls and gorgeous blue tiles on the floor make this the perfect retreat for tired souls. Fashionable sanitary wares add to the pleasure factor.

Simple yet welcoming

Soft cream and dark wooden tones combine aesthetically to make this bathroom look spacious, cosy and relaxing. Mellow lighting, sleek designs, a large mirror and clear glass shower panels create a luxurious aura here.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


