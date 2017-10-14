Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern and relaxing house in Gurugram

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A soothing and elegant home is the dream of many. And to achieve it, you need to use the right colours, furniture and layout. Hence, this lavish residence in Gurugram rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom will inspire you for sure. With ample floor area to move around freely and classy furnishing, this house is ideal for a large Indian family which is conscious about both style and convenience. The decor is extremely minimal and white and cream are the predominant hues used. Naturally, the effect is simple and calming. Premium quality wood, glass and stone have been used as well to create a luxurious ambiance.

Elegant openness

Living Room - Different Angle homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room—Different Angle

homify
homify
homify

The lack of any internal walls between the living and dining make the interior seem bright, airy and spacious. The furniture in the dining space is regal and perfectly complements the living space furnishing.

Fashionable foyer

Corridor homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Corridor

homify
homify
homify

A couple of ultramodern chairs, an elegant shoe cabinet and a stylish side console make the foyer an inviting and impressive place. The lighting is soft and the wall art created with rectangular mirror pieces is stunning.

Lavish living

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

This spacious living area boasts of modern and plush sofas, soft grey curtains and beautiful marble-topped coffee tables for a classy look. The wooden panels on the ceiling break the monotony of white in this space effectively.

A different view

Living Room with Stairs homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room with Stairs

homify
homify
homify

From this angle, it is not hard to see that the common area is connected to the private quarters upstairs with the help of a very modish staircase. Also note how sliding glass doors keep the living space separate from the foyer.

Glimpse of the gorgeous staircase

Stairs homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Stairs

homify
homify
homify

Floating in structure, the staircase is a gorgeous combination of solid wooden steps and clear glass balustrades topped with stainless steel. This creates a very eclectic feel in the residence and lends warmth to the white environment. 

Luxurious bathroom

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Black veined marble makes a very sophisticated statement in this trendy bathroom. Sleek designs, fashionable sanitary wares, clear glass shower partition and ample lighting promise a very refreshing experience.

Take another tour – An elegant and simple modern Hyderabad home

19 pictures of modern bathrooms for your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks