A modern and relaxing house in Gurugram

A soothing and elegant home is the dream of many. And to achieve it, you need to use the right colours, furniture and layout. Hence, this lavish residence in Gurugram rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom will inspire you for sure. With ample floor area to move around freely and classy furnishing, this house is ideal for a large Indian family which is conscious about both style and convenience. The decor is extremely minimal and white and cream are the predominant hues used. Naturally, the effect is simple and calming. Premium quality wood, glass and stone have been used as well to create a luxurious ambiance.