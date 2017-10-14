A modern and relaxing house in Gurugram

A soothing and elegant home is the dream of many. And to achieve it, you need to use the right colours, furniture and layout. Hence, this lavish residence in Gurugram rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom will inspire you for sure. With ample floor area to move around freely and classy furnishing, this house is ideal for a large Indian family which is conscious about both style and convenience. The decor is extremely minimal and white and cream are the predominant hues used. Naturally, the effect is simple and calming. Premium quality wood, glass and stone have been used as well to create a luxurious ambiance.
The lack of any internal walls between the living and dining make the interior seem bright, airy and spacious. The furniture in the dining space is regal and perfectly complements the living space furnishing.
A couple of ultramodern chairs, an elegant shoe cabinet and a stylish side console make the foyer an inviting and impressive place. The lighting is soft and the wall art created with rectangular mirror pieces is stunning.
This spacious living area boasts of modern and plush sofas, soft grey curtains and beautiful marble-topped coffee tables for a classy look. The wooden panels on the ceiling break the monotony of white in this space effectively.
From this angle, it is not hard to see that the common area is connected to the private quarters upstairs with the help of a very modish staircase. Also note how sliding glass doors keep the living space separate from the foyer.
Floating in structure, the staircase is a gorgeous combination of solid wooden steps and clear glass balustrades topped with stainless steel. This creates a very eclectic feel in the residence and lends warmth to the white environment.
Black veined marble makes a very sophisticated statement in this trendy bathroom. Sleek designs, fashionable sanitary wares, clear glass shower partition and ample lighting promise a very refreshing experience.
