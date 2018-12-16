Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modern and stylish interior design ideas from a villa in Gurgaon

Justwords Justwords
Villa in Sector 57, Gurugram, The Workroom The Workroom Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Setting up a modern and comfortable home is not always easy, but a little bit of creativity and knowledge can help you proceed. This spacious and trendy villa in Gurgaon will surely be an inspiration in this regard. Rendered with sleek designs and simple lines, the villa impresses with sober hues, contemporary furniture and innovative space-saving ideas. Wood has been used in many places to create a warm and cosy feel, while bright white walls in all rooms ensure an airy feel. Inbuilt closets and sleek shelves will leave you inspired. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom.

Spacious living

1st Floor Living Room The Workroom Modern living room Villa
The Workroom

1st Floor Living Room

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

Smooth white flooring, a beautifully wallpapered wall for the TV and a couple of trendy sofas make the living area inviting and bright. We especially love how the banisters for the staircase have been used to accommodate bookshelves near the couch.

Smart entryway

Walk-in Footwear Closet The Workroom Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The Workroom

Walk-in Footwear Closet

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

A large inbuilt shoe closet makes the entryway smart and convenient. The wood and white combination here looks classy, while the frosted glass doors of the shoe closet make for a stylish and open feel.

Elegant wine cellar

Wine Cellar The Workroom Modern wine cellar
The Workroom

Wine Cellar

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

Wood makes a warm and comfy statement in the wine cellar of this villa. The shelves have been customised to hold wine bottles in the right position, while the cabinets conceal glasses and decanters.

Fashionable kitchen

Master Kitchen on Ground Floor The Workroom Kitchen units
The Workroom

Master Kitchen on Ground Floor

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

The ground floor kitchen is quite spacious, rendered chiefly in white and features a large window to bring in natural light. The kitchen island is very modern and serves as a breakfast nook, while smooth cabinets take care of storage needs. The appliances are contemporary and add a steely gleam here.

Compact yet stylish

1st Floor Kitchen The Workroom Kitchen units
The Workroom

1st Floor Kitchen

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

The first floor kitchen is more compact than the ground floor one, and has smooth white and beige cabinets for an organised experience. The appliances are inbuilt and the lighting is ample.

Cosy study

Study/Library The Workroom Modern study/office
The Workroom

Study/Library

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

Dark wooden flooring and sleek wall-mounted wooden shelves make the study warm, stylish and inviting. The L-shaped window bench is perfect for lazing around with your favourite book and all books can be arranged neatly without cluttering the floor.

Stunning dressing room

Walk-in Closet The Workroom Modern dressing room Fixture,Wood,Interior design,Hall,Door,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Shade,Real estate
The Workroom

Walk-in Closet

The Workroom
The Workroom
The Workroom

Tons of space, smooth white surfaces and ample lighting are the notable aspects of this modern dressing room. The earthy hues of the wardrobe doors contrast the white ambiance here nicely. Everything from clothes to shoes to bags and other accessories can be stored here.

Take another tour – An elegant and simple modern Hyderabad home

8 images of wooden kitchen counter tops (that are smart and economical)
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks