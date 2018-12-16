Modern and stylish interior design ideas from a villa in Gurgaon

Setting up a modern and comfortable home is not always easy, but a little bit of creativity and knowledge can help you proceed. This spacious and trendy villa in Gurgaon will surely be an inspiration in this regard. Rendered with sleek designs and simple lines, the villa impresses with sober hues, contemporary furniture and innovative space-saving ideas. Wood has been used in many places to create a warm and cosy feel, while bright white walls in all rooms ensure an airy feel. Inbuilt closets and sleek shelves will leave you inspired. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom.
Smooth white flooring, a beautifully wallpapered wall for the TV and a couple of trendy sofas make the living area inviting and bright. We especially love how the banisters for the staircase have been used to accommodate bookshelves near the couch.
A large inbuilt shoe closet makes the entryway smart and convenient. The wood and white combination here looks classy, while the frosted glass doors of the shoe closet make for a stylish and open feel.
Wood makes a warm and comfy statement in the wine cellar of this villa. The shelves have been customised to hold wine bottles in the right position, while the cabinets conceal glasses and decanters.
The ground floor kitchen is quite spacious, rendered chiefly in white and features a large window to bring in natural light. The kitchen island is very modern and serves as a breakfast nook, while smooth cabinets take care of storage needs. The appliances are contemporary and add a steely gleam here.
The first floor kitchen is more compact than the ground floor one, and has smooth white and beige cabinets for an organised experience. The appliances are inbuilt and the lighting is ample.
Dark wooden flooring and sleek wall-mounted wooden shelves make the study warm, stylish and inviting. The L-shaped window bench is perfect for lazing around with your favourite book and all books can be arranged neatly without cluttering the floor.
Tons of space, smooth white surfaces and ample lighting are the notable aspects of this modern dressing room. The earthy hues of the wardrobe doors contrast the white ambiance here nicely. Everything from clothes to shoes to bags and other accessories can be stored here.
