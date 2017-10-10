8 steps to clean the entire house in 3 hours (terrace included)

There are no miracles when it comes to cleaning houses. We know that a complete cleaning can last an entire day or even stretch over two or three days! Of course, it depends upon the size of the house. So, in this ideabook, we give you some tips on how to clean a house properly in a short time, especially when visitors are expected.

Given the modern lifestyle, it is very rare to have a clean and neat home always. We work all day, and we do not have the time and patience to put the rug back in its place, hang the clothes we take off or stack the dishwasher. Doubtless, houses are to be lived in, but our roadmap for quick and dynamic cleaning will help to keep your house more organized. Or so we hope… Here we go!