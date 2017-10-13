10 beautiful pictures of wardrobe for your home

A wardrobe is just a tall cupboard where we hang our clothes. Right… ? Well not anymore. Wardrobes are basically designed to store all our clothing and accessories. No matter whatever is stored inside and sometimes when we don’t have time it is really a mess, but we want it to look beautiful from outside. Every eyesore can be hidden behind the beautiful doors of the wardrobes. Today we have brought 10 incredible wardrobe design ideas for your home. Our designers have worked really hard to come up with some amazing design ideas to suit every home. Have a look and get inspired!
Plan a wardrobe right from the beginning and get a customized built-in cupboard for a room to give it a clean and clutter-free look. Let the wardrobe merge with the wall and be a part of it.
Make it shine to reflect and double the beauty of your room. The reflective surface on the wardrobe in a small room will make it look spacious and larger. If the room is small, go for it.
The doors of the cupboards can always be designed to enhance the look of the room. Try to synchronize it with the décor. The floral wall paper of the wall blends with the trees on the wardrobe doors. Together they simply look stunning!
The small space can benefit from the basic upright wardrobe standing tall in a corner of the room. You can experiment with the design of the doors or show some creativity on the side like we did it here.
Long doors, short doors, drawers and a work cum study table, this wardrobe has everything you need to keep your life organized. Even the colours have been sensibly selected to make it look sophisticated and elegant like the space it has been built-in.
The otherwise plain wall has been converted into a very useful wardrobe to keep the room clean and organized. The wardrobe runs along the length of the room and also from floor to ceiling creating ample storage space. Along with its obvious purpose, the wardrobe has been creatively designed to beautify the room.
Customized option can be created for any size of room. Who will know better than you what you want in the wardrobe. Hangers, drawers, shelves… design it depending on your need and the space available and maximize its use. It is always better to have the wooden wardrobe; it looks elegant.
The wardrobe can have an open doors or sliding doors. Why not merge it into one and enjoy the benefits of both. Here the wardrobe that covers the length of the room has half wardrobe with open doors and the other half of the wardrobe that opens near the bed has sliding doors. Isn’t it a smart option? The bed will not be an obstruction while opening the cupboard.
Match the cupboard with the theme of the room and see how beautifully it adds to the décor. The view of ocean painted on the wardrobe matches with the ocean theme selected for the room and it looks cool and calm.
There is no reason that the wardrobe should always be designed in a traditional way from floor to ceiling or from wall to wall. Why not make it differently? The shiny, glossy cupboard hanging from above has a little gap and then the solid white base, again hanging in the air. It is quite innovative and modern in look, isn’t it?
If you are looking for more design ideas of wardrobe, click here.