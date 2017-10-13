Your browser is out-of-date.

10 beautiful pictures of wardrobe for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Ethnic Inspiration House, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
A wardrobe is just a tall cupboard where we hang our clothes. Right… ? Well not anymore. Wardrobes are basically designed to store all our clothing and accessories. No matter whatever is stored inside and sometimes when we don’t have time it is really a mess, but we want it to look beautiful from outside. Every eyesore can be hidden behind the beautiful doors of the wardrobes. Today we have brought 10 incredible wardrobe design ideas for your home. Our designers have worked really hard to come up with some amazing design ideas to suit every home. Have a look and get inspired!

1. Built-in cupboard

Show flat, Cubism Cubism Modern style bedroom Building,Property,Comfort,Window,Wood,Table,Fixture,Lamp,Lighting,Interior design
Plan a wardrobe right from the beginning and get a customized built-in cupboard for a room to give it a clean and clutter-free look. Let the wardrobe merge with the wall and be a part of it.

2. Sleek and shiny

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Interior design,Building,Paint,Living room
Make it shine to reflect and double the beauty of your room. The reflective surface on the wardrobe in a small room will make it look spacious and larger. If the room is small, go for it.

3. Flowers on the wall

Residence at Powai, A Design Studio A Design Studio Minimalist bedroom Daughter's Bedroom,Kids Room,Interior Design,wall sticker,Pink Theme
The doors of the cupboards can always be designed to enhance the look of the room. Try to synchronize it with the décor. The floral wall paper of the wall blends with the trees on the wardrobe doors. Together they simply look stunning!

4. Basic wardrobe for small space

The small space can benefit from the basic upright wardrobe standing tall in a corner of the room. You can experiment with the design of the doors or show some creativity on the side like we did it here.

5. All in one

Wardrobe homify Minimalist bedroom Plywood Black
Long doors, short doors, drawers and a work cum study table, this wardrobe has everything you need to keep your life organized. Even the colours have been sensibly selected to make it look sophisticated and elegant like the space it has been built-in.

​6. The beauty on the wall

First floor master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
The otherwise plain wall has been converted into a very useful wardrobe to keep the room clean and organized. The wardrobe runs along the length of the room and also from floor to ceiling creating ample storage space. Along with its obvious purpose, the wardrobe has been creatively designed to beautify the room.


7. The customized one

Bed Room interior Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Mediterranean style bedroom Plywood Brown bed room interior,best interior,modern bedroom,home interior,interior bangalore
Customized option can be created for any size of room. Who will know better than you what you want in the wardrobe. Hangers, drawers, shelves… design it depending on your need and the space available and maximize its use. It is always better to have the wooden wardrobe; it looks elegant.

8. Best of both worlds

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Interior design,House,Floor,Flooring,Bed
The wardrobe can have an open doors or sliding doors. Why not merge it into one and enjoy the benefits of both. Here the wardrobe that covers the length of the room has half wardrobe with open doors and the other half of the wardrobe that opens near the bed has sliding doors. Isn’t it a smart option? The bed will not be an obstruction while opening the cupboard.

9. Matching with a theme

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern style bedroom
Match the cupboard with the theme of the room and see how beautifully it adds to the décor. The view of ocean painted on the wardrobe matches with the ocean theme selected for the room and it looks cool and calm.

10. Hanging from above

Residential Apartment , S2A studio S2A studio Modern style bedroom
There is no reason that the wardrobe should always be designed in a traditional way from floor to ceiling or from wall to wall. Why not make it differently? The shiny, glossy cupboard hanging from above has a little gap and then the solid white base, again hanging in the air. It is quite innovative and modern in look, isn’t it?

If you are looking for more design ideas of wardrobe, click here.

Which wardrobe inspired you the most and will find place in your home? We are waiting to hear from you.


