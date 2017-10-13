A fashionable home in Surat

Looking for ideas to make your home a unique affair? This project by the interior architects at Quite Design will surely inspire you. Fashionable furniture, stylish lights and elegant hues make this home extremely attractive. Space has been utilised smartly, without compromising comfort or functionality. The common areas are well-integrated for an open look, while sleek designs add to the visual appeal. The bedrooms are beautiful, cosy, and have different personalities based on the inhabitants. Customised wall panels and decor accents are other highlights of this property.
Elegant neutral hues and fashionable pendant lights make the kitchen and dining very inviting. The dining furniture is contemporary and sleek, while the presence of dark wood infuses warmth. Stylish vases and soft lighting add to the charm here.
From this vantage point, it is clear how the living area has been merged with the dining and the kitchen. The marble flooring looks luxurious, and the glossy black panel between these two zones hints at some sort of demarcation.
A modern L-shaped couch in light grey and a couple of modish brown armchairs offer comfy seating in the living space. The TV unit has a classy dark grey background, while the slim light strips on the ceiling bathe the space in sophistication. The wide array of glass windows on the right has been concealed with soft drapes for privacy.
A geometrically inspired wall panel jazzes up the large bed in the master bedroom. The colour palette is a soothing mix of wood and white, while the dark rug adds extra comfort.
The sleek TV unit, the abstract painting on the left and the trendy armchairs on the right complete the look of the master bedroom. The space is functional yet aesthetic.
A high, padded and stylish headboard in dark purple is the highlight of the daughter’s bedroom. The bed linen is in earthy hues for a relaxing vibe, while the large wardrobe features glossy black doors for a bold look.
The wallpaper behind the TV in the daughter’s bedroom features delicate pink floral prints for a feminine look here. Wooden accents add warmth and the large dressing mirror makes the room appear more spacious than it actually is.
A mix of soft blues and greys makes the son’s bedroom extremely soothing and exclusive. The bed is very fashionable and the rug looks plush. Sheer drapes at the large window and minimalistic decor lend dreaminess here.
A very sleek dressing mirror and a stylish console table decked with photos and flowers make the room unique and personal. The wooden wardrobe on the right is simple, large and very elegant.
