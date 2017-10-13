Your browser is out-of-date.

A fashionable home in Surat

Justwords Justwords
on going site @ vesu, surat, quite design quite design Minimalist kitchen
Looking for ideas to make your home a unique affair? This project by the interior architects at Quite Design will surely inspire you. Fashionable furniture, stylish lights and elegant hues make this home extremely attractive. Space has been utilised smartly, without compromising comfort or functionality. The common areas are well-integrated for an open look, while sleek designs add to the visual appeal. The bedrooms are beautiful, cosy, and have different personalities based on the inhabitants. Customised wall panels and decor accents are other highlights of this property.

Ultramodern kitchen and dining

kitchen area quite design Minimalist kitchen
kitchen area

Elegant neutral hues and fashionable pendant lights make the kitchen and dining very inviting. The dining furniture is contemporary and sleek, while the presence of dark wood infuses warmth. Stylish vases and soft lighting add to the charm here.

Smart integration

living area 4 quite design Minimalist living room
living area 4

From this vantage point, it is clear how the living area has been merged with the dining and the kitchen. The marble flooring looks luxurious, and the glossy black panel between these two zones hints at some sort of demarcation.

Stylish living

living area1 quite design Minimalist living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Living room,Houseplant,Floor,Flooring
living area1

A modern L-shaped couch in light grey and a couple of modish brown armchairs offer comfy seating in the living space. The TV unit has a classy dark grey background, while the slim light strips on the ceiling bathe the space in sophistication. The wide array of glass windows on the right has been concealed with soft drapes for privacy.

Classy master bedroom

master room1 quite design Minimalist bedroom Furniture,Building,Property,Comfort,Wood,Decoration,House,Picture frame,Lighting,Shade
master room1

A geometrically inspired wall panel jazzes up the large bed in the master bedroom. The colour palette is a soothing mix of wood and white, while the dark rug adds extra comfort.

Chic accessories

master room3 quite design Minimalist bedroom
master room3

The sleek TV unit, the abstract painting on the left and the trendy armchairs on the right complete the look of the master bedroom. The space is functional yet aesthetic.

Gorgeous room for the daughter

daughter room1 quite design Minimalist bedroom Building,Property,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Bed frame,Interior design,House,Floor,Flooring
daughter room1

A high, padded and stylish headboard in dark purple is the highlight of the daughter’s bedroom. The bed linen is in earthy hues for a relaxing vibe, while the large wardrobe features glossy black doors for a bold look.


Flower power

daughter room3 quite design Minimalist bedroom
daughter room3

The wallpaper behind the TV in the daughter’s bedroom features delicate pink floral prints for a feminine look here. Wooden accents add warmth and the large dressing mirror makes the room appear more spacious than it actually is.

Simple elegance in son’s bedroom

son bedroom1 quite design Minimalist bedroom
son bedroom1

A mix of soft blues and greys makes the son’s bedroom extremely soothing and exclusive. The bed is very fashionable and the rug looks plush. Sheer drapes at the large window and minimalistic decor lend dreaminess here.

Sleek delights

sonbedroom3 quite design Minimalist bedroom
sonbedroom3

A very sleek dressing mirror and a stylish console table decked with photos and flowers make the room unique and personal. The wooden wardrobe on the right is simple, large and very elegant.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


