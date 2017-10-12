A modern house with spacious interiors in New Delhi

With a total area of 4000sqft, this multi-storied house in New Delhi epitomises modern living. The architects at Prodigy Designs took special care to make the exterior trendy and the interiors spacious and functional. The colour palette is neutral and soothing with whites, creams and beiges ruling the scene. The designs are also simple, sleek yet appealing. Large glass windows and spacious balconies add to the open and airy feel of this residence. The kitchen is a bright distraction though and the heart of the home.
Sleek and neat lines and plenty of verandas define the modern exterior of the house. Clear glass balustrades for the balconies add to the open and inviting look, while large windows allow the inhabitants to connect with the outdoors and receive ample sunlight easily.
Lots of space, soft hues and massive glass windows make the interiors spacious, airy and bright. The glossy marble flooring looks luxurious, and this area stays bathed in sunlight throughout the day.
Rendered in dark wood, the TV unit along with the two sleek cabinets on the right looks trendy and practical. The cabinets are perfect for displaying collectibles with pride in the living room. The wooden flooring also adds warmth, and the mellow lighting offers cosiness.
The false ceiling in the living room with its wavy design is a stunner for sure! Soothing indirect lighting adds to the magic here, and lends a different dimension to the room.
Smooth and glossy cabinets in bold red make the open kitchen a sight for sore eyes. The white overhead cabinets perfectly balance the red ones and the neat handles add tons of functional value. A massive glass window brings in plenty of sunlight to make the kitchen a bright, cheerful and cosy place to cook in.
The U-shaped layout of the open kitchen is ideal for two or more family members to work together. There is ample space to move around and the sleek counter outside is suited for breakfasts or quick drinks.
Premium quality white and black marble makes a luxurious statement in the modern bathroom. The sanitary wares are fashionable, and all designs are neat and stylish. Transparent glass partition for the shower space allows light to travel through freely.
We love how marble has been used innovatively to create the striped walls in this bathroom. The black and white combination is classy and timeless.
