An extravagant Mumbai residence of 2700sqft

Welcome to a spacious and contemporary Mumbai residence, where luxury is a way of life. With 2700sqft at its disposal, this house features the best of materials, furniture, lighting and decor accents. Stunning false ceilings, creative wall arts, clever use of mirrors and stylish designs come together to make this home extra special. The lavish residence also boasts of a very trendy home gym where you can indulge in relaxing yoga sessions as well. The bathrooms are rejuvenation havens, while the terrace is full of earthy charm. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at Gurooji Design.
The formal living room is nothing but regal, what with its luxurious cream and silver sofas and a gorgeous rug. The oval coffee table is very fashionable, and the paintings on the wall lend a vibrant touch to the space. The wavy panelling on the ceiling is simply glamorous.
Trendy zigzag lighting on the wooden wall cladding behind the TV and the beautiful false ceiling make this family space attractive. The neat and modern designs of the armchairs and the tripod lamps on either side make this space perfect for close chats. The colour scheme is soft and neutral.
We love how the family area has been seamlessly integrated with the dining space, for an open and airy feel. The false ceiling in the dining space is very eye-catching and the furniture is contemporary.
The wooden temple in this house looks warm and modern, and is beautifully lit. It is right next to the crockery shelves.
Bright white walls and ample lighting make the corridors in this home welcoming. The stylish steel planter in the corner and the colourful paintings add life here.
Beautiful wooden flooring and stone cladding for the wall make the terrace very earthy and cosy. The green part of the wall lends a natural touch here, while the black rattan furniture looks extremely chic. Note how double glass windows integrate the terrace with the interiors.
Stylish wooden panels on the ceiling, soft lighting and ample space are the highlights of the home gym. Floor to ceiling mirrored panels line an entire wall to make this room look spacious.
To make workout interesting, the wall on the opposite of the mirrors has been decked with a bright orange panel with creative circular cut-outs. The painting above the rack of dumbbells and the purple yoga mat are lively touches.
Stylish furniture and lavish use of white and beige make this large bedroom soothing and appealing. The bed features a stylish headboard and ceiling panelling with twinkling lights embedded in it. The window seat looks cosy with maroon drapes. And the dressing room in the background is quite spacious and storage-friendly.
Note how the wall opposite the bed is adorned with luxurious black and gold wallpaper to liven up the sleek TV unit. The workstation is also trendy, with slim shelves.
Soft hues, mellow lighting, neat designs and ultramodern fixtures make this bathroom truly rejuvenating. Clear glass separates the shower area from the sink and WC, without hampering the open feel here. The textured wall cladding next to the WC is also worthy of attention.
An entire wall clad with mirrored panels makes this bathroom look much larger than it is. It also lends to the brightness and glamour factor.
