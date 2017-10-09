Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A four storey dream house with a garage

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

In a multi-story house, it is usually difficult to combine oriental and contemporary designs. But the bungalow that we are going to show you today is the perfect amalgamation of different styles. However, the best thing about the place is its minimalistic approach. Apart from all the separate rooms, this mansion also has a full-fledged garage, making it the ideal place to live. For a better view of the house here is a tour of all its areas.

1. Partially covered parking

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern garage/shed
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

The first thing that you see in this house is its partially covered garage. It protects the cars from harsh climatic conditions but also makes it easy for the owners to drive off quickly if required.

2. Simple landscape

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern garage/shed
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

A beautiful landscape was created right next to the main entrance to give the house an Asian theme. It features natural wood and locally grown plants.

3. A multi-level house

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern houses
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

The facade of the house has been designed with an industrial flair. The use of metal pipes and an exposed stone wall give it a dramatic touch.

4. Double height ceiling

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

The double height ceiling of this house gives it a grand appearance. Also, it gave the owners enough space to decorate their home vertically.

5. Minimalist decoration

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

Sticking to a minimalistic approach, the designers have opted for neutral shades for this room. The light colour of the wall is contrasted by the dark brown sofa and carpet.

6. Social area

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

For creating the perfect social area, the decorator opted for natural wood. Also, the white colour floor and walls make the room look bright and airy.


7. A small play area

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

Keeping kids in mind is essential while decorating a home. That is why a small play area has been created in the central part of the building.

8. Beautiful kitchen

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern kitchen
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

For a house of this proportion one also needs a spacious kitchen. The layout has been kept simple. However, it is beautified with custom ceiling light fixtures.

9. A small office

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern study/office
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

A small office has been created on the fourth level of the house. The highlight of this room is its wooden floor.

10. Custom shelving

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern study/office
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

To create enough storage space around the house, custom shelving units like these have been installed in each room.

11. Well-lit room

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern style bedroom
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

Although, the bedrooms have been kept simple. But the architect made sure that they receive enough natural light.

12. Hallway living room

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern style bedroom
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

Small hallways leading to different bedrooms have been decorated with little-sitting arrangements to make the area functional.

13. Lighting in the bathroom

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern bathroom
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

To make sure that the bathrooms don't look dull and gloomy full-size ceiling windows has been installed.

14. Black and white

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern bathroom
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

The combination of black and white in the master bathroom gives it a classic touch. Also, the dual tone lighting makes it look unique.

15. Space to meditate

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern style bedroom
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

The use of natural wood allowed the designer to create the perfect space for meditation. It also gives a certain warmth to the room.

16. Beautiful terrace

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Roof
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

Potted plants along with concrete walls keep this beautiful terrace in sync with the theme of the house.

17. Entire floor plan

新屋-芥子, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Modern living room
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

This complete blueprint of all the floors can give you an idea of what each level houses.

For more tours check out our ideabooks 

A luxurious home in New Delhi
Which part of the house was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks