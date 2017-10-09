A four storey dream house with a garage

In a multi-story house, it is usually difficult to combine oriental and contemporary designs. But the bungalow that we are going to show you today is the perfect amalgamation of different styles. However, the best thing about the place is its minimalistic approach. Apart from all the separate rooms, this mansion also has a full-fledged garage, making it the ideal place to live. For a better view of the house here is a tour of all its areas.
The first thing that you see in this house is its partially covered garage. It protects the cars from harsh climatic conditions but also makes it easy for the owners to drive off quickly if required.
A beautiful landscape was created right next to the main entrance to give the house an Asian theme. It features natural wood and locally grown plants.
The facade of the house has been designed with an industrial flair. The use of metal pipes and an exposed stone wall give it a dramatic touch.
The double height ceiling of this house gives it a grand appearance. Also, it gave the owners enough space to decorate their home vertically.
Sticking to a minimalistic approach, the designers have opted for neutral shades for this room. The light colour of the wall is contrasted by the dark brown sofa and carpet.
For creating the perfect social area, the decorator opted for natural wood. Also, the white colour floor and walls make the room look bright and airy.
Keeping kids in mind is essential while decorating a home. That is why a small play area has been created in the central part of the building.
For a house of this proportion one also needs a spacious kitchen. The layout has been kept simple. However, it is beautified with custom ceiling light fixtures.
A small office has been created on the fourth level of the house. The highlight of this room is its wooden floor.
To create enough storage space around the house, custom shelving units like these have been installed in each room.
Although, the bedrooms have been kept simple. But the architect made sure that they receive enough natural light.
Small hallways leading to different bedrooms have been decorated with little-sitting arrangements to make the area functional.
To make sure that the bathrooms don't look dull and gloomy full-size ceiling windows has been installed.
The combination of black and white in the master bathroom gives it a classic touch. Also, the dual tone lighting makes it look unique.
The use of natural wood allowed the designer to create the perfect space for meditation. It also gives a certain warmth to the room.
Potted plants along with concrete walls keep this beautiful terrace in sync with the theme of the house.
This complete blueprint of all the floors can give you an idea of what each level houses.
For more tours check out our ideabooks