8 important characteristics of earthquake resistant houses

The foundation of a building is one of the most important things to be kept into consideration, particularly while building a seismic resistant structure. In case there are unsuitable features in the soil, try replacing a section of the soil. Another option is designing special foundations for the structure. You cannot compromise with the foundation as it is the key strength of a building. With the proper foundation, the structure can transmit the charges and weights to the nearby land and distribute them. This prevents damage to the main building. The structure, size and characteristic of the foundation will depend on the initial study of the terrain and the adjustments that need to be made. The best foundations are those which are larger than the structure which they will be supporting. Preferably the foundation should be made of reinforced steel and concrete.

Different kinds of foundations

There are many structures which require very deep support or where large load needs to be taken by the structure. For such structures, foundations in piles, well or in piles and cylinders are the preferred choices.

Apart from these, shoes are used in many foundations. There are individual as well as insulated shoes, which help in supporting column loads at a time. If there are running shoes, load of many columns and the walls can be supported at the same time. The foundation slabs are adjusted in a way so that strength and toughness is guaranteed. The running shoe foundation is ideal for homes that are being constructed as seismic resistant structure. This is all the more applicable for homes with more than one storey. Contact a soil engineering specialist for more details.