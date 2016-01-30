7 Savvy Storage Solutions for a Small Bathroom

Storage is always the trickiest part to deal with when you live in a small house. And nowhere is space at more of a premium than in the bathroom. As one of the most used spaces in the house, bathrooms store endless things from soaps, shampoos, toilet paper, combs, hair dryer, makeup, cleaning products to many other odds and ends! So how do you fit in all of this, especially if you have a small bathroom?
You are always struggling to keep the clutter at bay and something is always falling off at the drop of a hat! But don't worry. A little planning and a little re-inventing can go a long way in making your small bathroom a stress-free zone that looks neat and stylish. Here are some smart storage solutions from which you can draw inspiration and minimize your bathroom storage woes.
These chic and extremely functional ideas will help you find nooks and corners in your bathroom that are perfect for stashing away the wares! Do not forget that a combination of storage ways always works the best.
Did you know that the space on your washroom wall, above the toilet, is ideal for installing wall shelves? Or is there some space around the mirror or beside the shower cubicle? Shelves of different sizes, colours, and designs are offered in the market today. Pick something which is not just utilitarian, but also goes well with the overall look of your bathroom.
Wood, fibreboard, plastic, stainless steel, glass or even wrought iron are the materials commonly used for wall shelves. Just ensure that the height of installation is safe for everyone in the household or if you want to place the shelves beyond the reach of small kids. A shelf just above the bathroom door is perfect for storing packs of extra detergents, containers of cleaning liquids or things which you are planning to throw out but not getting the time to do so.
Why let the space underneath your basin go waste? Bathroom sink cabinets can work wonders in keeping the “Where’s all the extra soap” chaos under control. Feel free to store towels, bath robes or slippers, and laundry accessories in these too.
There is a wide variety of styles, designs, sizes and colours available in the market for sink cabinets. While some of them look like covered closets, others may come with drawers or a combination of both. So you are sure to find something that catches your eye, based on your taste, requirement and budget.
Not keen on getting a sink cabinet? Or maybe you have a pedestal sink which is making things difficult? Then go for tiny shelving units which can be cleverly fitted below the basin. A small, sleek unit can also be set against one of the walls, say just beside the toilet or the tub.
As long as they don’t get in your way when you are moving about in the bathroom, these minimalistic units can effectively house shaving items, bath accessories, or other things which you need to access easily.
Never underestimate the power of the corners of a room, especially your bathroom. They are perfect for setting up shelving units which may or may not touch the floor. Many smart and futuristic styles are available currently, which focus on using the vertical space rather than the horizontal space.
This bathroom designed by Workshop Interiors has a tall corner storage unit that offers enough space to keep your linen and bathroom accessories organised. The things you need every day, should ideally be arranged on such a level of the unit, so that you don’t have to bend or stand on your toes to reach them. Keep bulkier or heavier items towards the bottom of the unit, and lighter or smaller items towards the top.
Hanging boxes, bins or baskets against the wall is a quick and simple solution when storage woes chase you. Just drive in a few nails in the wall to hang them, and you are good to go. Or the backside of your bathroom door can be suitable for hanging sleek boxes. With big boxes, you might end up banging them against the wall whenever you open the door.
Wicker or rattan boxes look elegant and usually complement the tone of any bathroom. Boxes in vibrant shades, crafted from sturdy plastic may work as well, particularly if it’s a kid’s bathroom. In such a scenario, do make sure that they are hung at a level conveniently accessible by the little ones. Some boxes also come with hook-like attachments which can be used to put them up on a towel bar.
When space is really scarce, don’t just use your walls to “create” room. Think what your ceiling can do for you. As the name suggests, a ceiling hung storage is generally a robust steel or iron structure which hangs from the ceiling like a big shelf, as shown in this image. You might need a stool or a short ladder to reach it when the need arises.
Use such hung storages for stashing away cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, or bath linen which are used only when guests come over. You might need professional help to install these structures. So you see that space cannot limit the utility of your washroom, when ideas and inspirations are abundant. Besides the tips mentioned above, don’t hesitate to experiment with a storage trick which you feel will cater to your needs more efficiently. Get ready to enjoy the convenience of an organized bathroom as you rejuvenate your body and mind every day. For more inspiration on bathroom storage have a look at this ideabook on 6 Colourful bathroom storage ideas.