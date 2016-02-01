Simple tips to paint the walls of your home

Selecting the right colour that matches your home, is one of the most important tasks to be accomplished before starting your project. Select the best colour after seeking opinions from your family, friends and if possible, from some experts too. The simple colour scheme of white and blue chosen by professionals Arketipo taller de arquitectura in Mexico looks awesome in the exteriors of the house shown in the picture above.

The type of paint you wish to buy must match with the climate of your region. Just like selecting the right products and colours for your project, it is also important to determine the quantity of paint required. This can be done by calculating the surface area of the walls and then dividing it by the estimated coverage of paint you wish to use. But, it is always recommended to purchase a little more paint than the calculated amount, as you should not run short of it in the middle of the project.