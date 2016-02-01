Simple tips to paint the walls of your home

Walls in every home have a story to tell. They tell you a lot about the type of people living in that home and reveal a lot about the family members personality. Therefore, you should always keep your exterior walls beautiful. It is the exterior walls, which will be seen by everyone who visits or passes by your home. If the walls of your home look stunning, guests and visitors will have a good impression about you and your family. Therefore, always keep your outer walls well-painted and clean. Outer-wall painting is much tougher than inner-wall painting. Hence a methodical approach is essential while you paint your outer walls. There are a lot of factors to be considered while painting the outer walls like the type of paint, colour, climate, etc. homify brings you some simple tips to help you paint the outer walls of your home in simple steps.
Selecting the right colour that matches your home, is one of the most important tasks to be accomplished before starting your project. Select the best colour after seeking opinions from your family, friends and if possible, from some experts too. The simple colour scheme of white and blue chosen by professionals Arketipo taller de arquitectura in Mexico looks awesome in the exteriors of the house shown in the picture above.
The type of paint you wish to buy must match with the climate of your region. Just like selecting the right products and colours for your project, it is also important to determine the quantity of paint required. This can be done by calculating the surface area of the walls and then dividing it by the estimated coverage of paint you wish to use. But, it is always recommended to purchase a little more paint than the calculated amount, as you should not run short of it in the middle of the project.
The first step before starting painting your home is to remove the dirt and existing paint from the walls and to prepare the walls for the new coat. It is very important to remove the existing paint completely so that the new coat can perfectly adhere to the wall. If the existing coat is not removed perfectly, the new paint can bubble and there are high chances of it peeling off. Propane heaters and scrapers can be used to remove the existing paint. Just like the removal of dirt and existing paint, it is also important to repair the wall if it has got damaged areas. The wall should be in the best condition, so that the painter can paint it perfectly. There are a few things to be done to repair the damaged walls. Sanding the wall is the first step to, followed by patching up the holes in the wall.
Painting is a job, which has to be done with much care. The painter should protect the surroundings while painting. The paint used for walls will not be used for painting hedges, doors and windows. Hence, while painting the walls one should make sure that the paint doesn’t reach the windows, doors and hedges. One can ensure this by covering doors and windows using clothes or plastic sheets. Without proper masking, doors and windows can be ruined with paints used in walls. Just like doors, windows, hedges even the plants in the room should also be taken care of while painting. Primers and paints can lead to the drying up of plants inside and outside the house. Hence, it is very important to protect the plants during painting. They can be protected by proper covering, or by dampening them prior to painting. The best way is to relocate the plants untill the painting job is complete
Primers are an undercoat which is coated on the walls before painting. They are used for better adhesion of paints to the wall. Primers are akin to glue for a paint. If you apply primers to the walls, it will create a smooth surface that is ready to get painted. Using primers is not necessary in all cases. If the previous paint on the wall is good enough, then you don’t have to use primers. But in other cases, primers must be used. Primers are of different types. The type of primer to be selected depends upon the nature and the condition of the walls. The type of primers we use for dry walls can’t be used for walls in moisture-prone areas. We have to select a different type of primer in moist areas. Primers used for concrete walls can’t be used for wooden walls. Even the interiors and exteriors of a house may require different types of primers.
Steps and terraces are rough surfaces unlike the outer walls and inner walls. We cannot make these surfaces smooth as it will make them slippery and unfit to serve the purpose. People may slip if the terraces and steps are smooth. This is the reason why they are made rough. The paints used in steps and terraces are also different. We can’t use ordinary paint on the terrace and steps. The paints used for painting the terrace should support waterproofing and prevent leakage as there are chances of water leakage and cracks during the rainy season. Water leakage may destroy your walls and cause many maintenance problems. Heating is yet another major issue you will be facing, if you don’t use the right paint. The infrared rays may attack your terrace, which results in immense heating inside. This can be prevented by using paints which prevent leakage of water through the terrace and heating. The paint employed on the terrace floor can also be used for painting steps.
Painting is the act of applying colour, pigment, paint or perhaps any other medium onto the surface of a wall. This medium is usually applied onto the base using a brush or other tools like sponges, cloth, rollers, etc. Airbrushes are also used. Painting surfaces is easy and can be done on your own as well. All you need to have is a bit of patience, practice and the willingness to complete the job by yourself. Prepare the surface by removing the dry dirt with a piece of cloth. The next step would be to tint the primer by mixing topcoat into the primer. Ensure that you protect the rest of the area from the paint. This can be achieved using plastic drop cloths that are inexpensive. An extension pole would be far better than a step ladder. Remember, go slow initially and everything will be fine.
