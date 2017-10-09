15 great ideas to make a staircase in small homes

There are things that cannot be ignored when we talk about a small house, especially if it is one that has two floors. Yes, the staircase is a vital element that we can’t do away with, as much as we’d like to!

So, in this ideabook we present 15 designs of stairs that occupy little space. They are of various types and styles that are perfect as they don’t take up too much space in a small home. They are functional as well as eye-catching, so without further delay, let’s look at them.