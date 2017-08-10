8 tips to improve your small bathroom

In a small bathroom space is at a premium. If there are too many accessories and decorations, the room will appear to busy and cluttered. For this reason, it is best to keep decorations to a minimum. Place a few carefully chosen items in strategic places for effect. Choose colours that are in keeping with the style and colour scheme of the bathroom. If possible, choose items that not only decorate the space but also provide a function. This bathroom is a wonderful example. A few complementary coloured towels rolled neatly and placed into a basket can provide not only a wonderful decoration to a bathroom, but also have a functional purpose.

Small bathrooms are common in houses and apartments. Having a small bathroom does not necessarily mean having a cluttered and cramped space. There are many ways that you can transform a small bathroom into a sleek, streamlined, yet cosy space. When updating your small bathroom consider the available light. Open windows and allow the maximum amount of light to enter the space. This will make the room seem more spacious. Use light colours to enhance the light in the room. Finish this new and improved bathroom design with some strategically placed colours and decorations. It is a good idea to use a colour scheme to bring the design together. For more ideas on bathroom designs see Amanda PinheiroDesigns.