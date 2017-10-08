6 best flooring options for modern houses

The floor is a fundamental part of the decoration of any home, and it is a feature in which we not only look for design but also for quality and durability. Among the most important characteristics that we must look for in a floor is its resistance to frequent use and humidity as well as hardness, besides its ability to maintain colour despite regular use. In the market, we can find innumerable options for modern flooring from smooth to glossy or matt-finish, with or without textures, rustic clay or stone, ceramic or wood, synthetic or marble, and even raw or polished cement.

However, the choice we make for each of the floors needs to complement the decoration of our home and have a direct relationship to the room in which it will finally be placed. Although modern house floors are placed as the final finish on the bottom surface of a construction, it is important that they have a well-made base on which they can be laid. For this, ideally, the base must be of cement, and it should be levelled to allow the flow of water to the drains, especially in areas such as the bathroom and kitchen.