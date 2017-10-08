6 best flooring options for modern houses

The floor is a fundamental part of the decoration of any home, and it is a feature in which we not only look for design but also for quality and durability. Among the most important characteristics that we must look for in a floor is its resistance to frequent use and humidity as well as hardness, besides its ability to maintain colour despite regular use. In the market, we can find innumerable options for modern flooring from smooth to glossy or matt-finish, with or without textures, rustic clay or stone, ceramic or wood, synthetic or marble, and even raw or polished cement.
However, the choice we make for each of the floors needs to complement the decoration of our home and have a direct relationship to the room in which it will finally be placed. Although modern house floors are placed as the final finish on the bottom surface of a construction, it is important that they have a well-made base on which they can be laid. For this, ideally, the base must be of cement, and it should be levelled to allow the flow of water to the drains, especially in areas such as the bathroom and kitchen.
Considering the high traffic that it has to withstand, the floor of the entrance hall to the house must be of a resistant material. At present, it is easy to get natural materials treated to increase their durability, and they also come in a wide variety of qualities. However, when the corridor is integrated into the room, it is best to use the same type of floor in both. Aesthetically it is not advisable to combine colour or texture in floors that are a continuation of another space, unless, of course, this is a part of the design.
When deciding on the flooring for houses, how do you solve the issue of an entrance with an open space near the door or an area without a wall? A simple and elegant option is to place a board that covers the width of the wall and the total length of the open space, to avoid having to deal with joining two types of flooring materials.
With the living room floor, we can be more creative and let the imagination fly and play with textures that we like the most. While in the bedroom, the presence of neutral colours invites us to rest, in the living room, we can look at options of the latest in flooring for homes, where colours contrast or combine with the walls and furniture. Keep in mind that it does not matter if the colour chosen is light or dark. It will all depend on whether you want to highlight or match the flooring with the rest of elements. Of course, it is important to ensure that the style you choose is consistent with rest of the house.
If you have opted for a minimalist style in which simplicity prevails in the decoration under the maxim of less is more, you will need to ensure that both the floor, and the walls and furniture are in white or neutral colours. Dark grey, black and metallic touches are other options you can include in this style.
On the contrary, if you settle for a Mediterranean look, you will need the tiles to be patterned and in strong colours. This can be achieved by using different modern flooring materials like marble, wood or ceramics. The choice will depend largely on your budget. Contact a professional for innovative ideas for floors.
If you have the freedom to choose, then our advice is to choose wood for the bedroom floor, as this material will provide warmth while giving a very cosy touch to the space. The feel of wood under bare feet is part of its charm. The alternative flooring for houses is tiles, but keep in mind that in winter you will need a carpet if you want to avoid your feet feeling cold. In case you prefer tiles, it is best to choose neutral and cold colours, such as grey, beige, blue or similar soft tones, and use colourful carpets to complement the design by harmonizing or contrasting the overall look.
One of the most popular trends for children's bedroom floors is carpets, but this practice usually turns out to be problematic. The health of the little ones is a matter of vital importance, and the dust that accumulates in carpeted floors can cause allergies. Another issue that you should keep in mind is that babies are on the floor for a long time, especially when they are learning to crawl. Over time, when they grow bigger, they usually use the floor to sit and play with toys, and we can assure you that no one is a fan of picking up small pieces or scraps of food from a carpet.
Therefore, when you are considering modern flooring options, we recommend a washable floor in children’s bedrooms. It should not only be resistant to falling toys but also to the dragging of tables and chairs, or even tricycles and skates.
Among the wide range of options available in the market for modern house floors is vinyl, which is ideal for the bathroom floor. Ceramics, tiles or stone are also among the favourite materials for bathrooms. In this space, it is best to use an anti-slip material that protects the bare feet on the wet floor to avoid falls. We could say that a water-resistant floor is almost mandatory.
One of the considerations that you must keep in mind when choosing the bathroom floor is that it should be match with the wall coating, giving the space the decoration it deserves. The choices are endless. You can combine the floor colour with that of the washbasin or use contrasting colours. You can opt for neutral tones if it is a small bathroom to get a greater sense of spaciousness, or even play with the colours and patterns of the flooring of the shower or under the bathtub, a key element, especially in the colder areas. This design by our experts is a good example of the points we have discussed.
The key to kitchen flooring is that it should be strong and resistant not only to water, but also acid stains from vinegar or lemon. Whichever design style you choose, it is advisable that the colours complement the cabinets and furniture. It is not recommended to use textures because they tend to attract more dirt than the smooth tiles.
The best advice we can give you is to choose modern house floors calmly. Take your time to see samples, place them next to the furniture and select a model that you can use in various rooms of the house (it is not advisable to place a different design or colour in every room). You can combine materials to create completely unique looks. The points we mentioned in this ideabook can serve as a guide when you are looking at flooring for houses… for example, wood for bedrooms, garden and living areas; ceramic tiles in hallways, kitchen and bathrooms. Give your home a touch of originality, by blending several types of flooring, but don’t make your interiors look like a carnival!