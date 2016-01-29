Many times the space around the kitchen looses its charm and often becomes just a place for preparing meals, more so a private corner for the family. It is not surprising that homeowners till very recently did not pay much attention to kitchen decor, as much as the bedroom or the living room. The design sensibilities were restricted to the kitchen's functional use only. Fortunately the scenario is changing slowly but surely and homeowners are becoming more aware of the potential charm a kitchen has to offer in a home. A lot can be done to spruce up your kitchen and paying attention to just the walls can do wonders, transforming a blank inconsequential space to one that's artistic, beautiful or simply quirky and personal. So no more empty walls in the kitchen and we share with you some brilliant ideas on how to change that empty kitchen wall into a charming one. Lets go in…
Just adding an elegant wall paper coordinated with rest of the kitchen can instantly lift up the kitchen's overall look. When you do not wish to clutter the wall with shelves, paintings or any other wall art, wallpaper can be your next best friend. Choose to cover up all the walls or just the one that's most empty. Wallpaper designs are available aplenty and there will be no dearth of colours, prints and pattern choices. So go ahead and make a designer kitchen out of your regular kitchen with a minimum of effort.
Blackboards are not uncommon in cafes that want to retain a touch of the old world charm displaying the day's menu there rather than in a booklet. This idea can be easily incorporated in the kitchen for a little bit of country charm. A low cost fun way to highlight the wall, a blackboard can be aesthetically pleasing and functional at the same time. It can be a lively little space to add daily or weekly menus, things to do or grocery lists. When there are kids in the house, this can be an even more exciting way to engage them. Have a look here for many more ideas on country kitchens.
There can rarely be enough space in a kitchen and any extra space is a welcome addition. Wall mounted shelves look pretty and are functional at the same time. Choose from a wide variety of designs and materials and display your signature wine glasses or eclectic collection of crockery there. Wall shelves can serve as tiny brag corner for your interesting cutlery or just a place for easy access of plates, mugs and the other dining table essentials. More more interesting space saving kitchen ideas have a look here.
For the foodie in you, pictures and paintings of delicious food and ingredients on the wall can be highly inspiring. Pictures large and small in high definition can create intriguing kitchen walls. Latest photography and printing techniques allow any picture to be displayed at large size. Why leave all your paintings for the living room and bedrooms? A kitchen can be an ideal place to hang some interesting art pieces too. Be careful while placing the pictures strategically so that they do not risk to be damaged by water or fire while cooking.
Select one wall or a couple and get them painted in a vibrant contrasting colour. Imagine this kitchen in all white! The appliances and the paintings on the wall would all seem to merge into a mono color. By adding a super bright colour, the kitchen turns into a bright little place instead of being a bit too boring. So if you like contrast, go for a colour palette that suits the kitchen and is close to your own personal taste.
Rustic can be modern too! This green wall in the kitchen adds so much character to the room. Partly used as a blackboard, the wall encompasses all things country and rustic while still being modern with latest gadgets and appliances. Don't be afraid of colour and add a bit of it to your kitchen for an interesting take.
Why leave the kitchen walls empty when there's so much that can be done to spruce them up. Paint, display art, mount shelves or cover it up with wall papers to transform the space with minimum effort and time. Make the most of your kitchen so that it becomes a cosy little place for the family to spend some time as well as a place for entertaining guests.