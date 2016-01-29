Rustic can be modern too! This green wall in the kitchen adds so much character to the room. Partly used as a blackboard, the wall encompasses all things country and rustic while still being modern with latest gadgets and appliances. Don't be afraid of colour and add a bit of it to your kitchen for an interesting take.

Why leave the kitchen walls empty when there's so much that can be done to spruce them up. Paint, display art, mount shelves or cover it up with wall papers to transform the space with minimum effort and time. Make the most of your kitchen so that it becomes a cosy little place for the family to spend some time as well as a place for entertaining guests.